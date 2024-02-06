Out of the past: Aug. 10

Finding a motel room in Cape Girardeau could prove difficult this weekend; the Holiday Inn and Victorian Inn, which combined have 300 rooms, already are booked solid; all 800 motel rooms in the city could be filled this weekend because of the Black Family Reunion and a state baseball tournament here, the Sikeston, Missouri, Bootheel Rodeo and the Jour de Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
Five Southeast Missouri State University alumni and a Southeast professor will receive the school's annual alumni and faculty merit awards in October; the Alumni Merit recipients are Thomas H. Cushman, Robert E. Shuck III, Joe A. Howell, Karen S. Hendrickson and Paul Wessel; English professor Jennie Cooper will receive the Faculty Merit Award.
The Rev. Richard E. Hasz of Jonesville, Indiana, is installed as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville during an evening worship service; beginning the installation festivities is a carry-in supper for all members and guests of the congregation.
The Rev. Andrew J. Fowler, pastor of Zion United Methodist Church at Gordonville, his wife and their two teen-age daughters are moving into the new church parsonage; construction of the brick veneer building began in October 1968 and cost about $20,000; the old parsonage will be torn down this winter, and plans are to build a parking lot there.
In sweltering, upper-90-degree temperatures, Girardeans turn out to celebrate Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; early indications are for a crowd of thousands to witness the formal opening of the exposition; this is the first time the fair is being held in August in th recollection of veteran fair officials.
Tuesday night, Mrs. Franklin T. McNeely of Cape Girardeau received a War Department telegram saying her husband, overseas only six weeks, had been reported missing in action; Wednesday night she received a telephone call from a friend, Elsie Trovillion, saying she was listing to Pfc. Franklin McNeely broadcasting over short wave radio from a German prisoner camp in France.
No preaching services are held at the Methodist Episcopal Church, Independence and Sprigg streets; the congregation joins members of Christ Evangelical Church, Merriwether and Ellis streets, in celebrating its 25th anniversary; the Rev. E. Bleibtreu of St. Louis preaches in the morning and the Rev. S. Kruse of Sappington, Missouri, in the afternoon; in between is a dinner served by the ladies of Christ Evangelical on the church lawn; between 400 and 500 members and guests attend the jubilee.
Fire in the evening destroys the farm house of Marion Ates, one and a half miles north of Millersville; the house and all its contents are lost.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
