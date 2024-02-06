Out of the past: Aug. 10

1994

Finding a motel room in Cape Girardeau could prove difficult this weekend; the Holiday Inn and Victorian Inn, which combined have 300 rooms, already are booked solid; all 800 motel rooms in the city could be filled this weekend because of the Black Family Reunion and a state baseball tournament here, the Sikeston, Missouri, Bootheel Rodeo and the Jour de Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Five Southeast Missouri State University alumni and a Southeast professor will receive the school's annual alumni and faculty merit awards in October; the Alumni Merit recipients are Thomas H. Cushman, Robert E. Shuck III, Joe A. Howell, Karen S. Hendrickson and Paul Wessel; English professor Jennie Cooper will receive the Faculty Merit Award.

1969

The Rev. Richard E. Hasz of Jonesville, Indiana, is installed as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville during an evening worship service; beginning the installation festivities is a carry-in supper for all members and guests of the congregation.

The Rev. Andrew J. Fowler, pastor of Zion United Methodist Church at Gordonville, his wife and their two teen-age daughters are moving into the new church parsonage; construction of the brick veneer building began in October 1968 and cost about $20,000; the old parsonage will be torn down this winter, and plans are to build a parking lot there.