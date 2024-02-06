Out of the past: Aug. 1

1998

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction barring the sale of Doctors Regional Medical Center to Tenet Health-care Corp., the owner of Lucy Lee Healthcare System; the injunction could be made permanent following administrative trials and appeals or if Tenet decides to drop the purchase.

Cape Girardeau County Republicans turned out to shake candidates' hands and eat barbecue last night at a picnic to raise funds for the party; several GOP candidates and office holders -- State Rep. Mary Kasten, Auditor Weldon Macke, Sheriff John Jordan, Commissioner Larry Bock, Coroner John Carpenter, Diane Diebold, Matt Hopkins and Chris Johnston -- were on hand for the picnic at Cape Girardeau County Park South.

1973

Nine people are killed and 11 injured early in the morning when a flatbed truck carrying 29 Mexican farmworkers slams into a parked tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 55, 2 miles north of Matthews, Missouri, and 8 miles south of Sikeston, Missouri; it is the worst traffic accident ever in Southeast Missouri.

Tentative plans for another off-street parking lot in the downtown shopping area are unveiled in the evening, when the Cape Girardeau Metro Association asks the city to pave and install parking meters on a South Spanish Street tract purchased by the association; the proposed parking lot was previously occupied by the Midwest Dairy Products Co. building at 25 S. Spanish St.