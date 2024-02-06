Out of the past: Aug. 1

1996

When TWA Flight 800 exploded recently, killing 230 people, Southeast Missouri State University graduate Joe Lychner's wife and two daughters were among the casualties; the university and his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers plan to remember the family with a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday outside the Wehking Alumni Center on Sprigg Street.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr. says he will retire as police chief Aug. 31 and immediately begin a new job as director of security for Southeast Hospital; Capt. Stephen C. Strong, field operations commander, will serve as acting police chief until a new chief is hired.

1971

Recent paintings based on sketches made in the Southwest are featured in the one-man show by M. Charles Rhinehart of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, opening this afternoon in the Missourian Gallery; Mr. and Mrs. Rhinehart greet visitors.

State College summer commencement exercises were held last evening; guest speaker was Dr. Bob B. Woods, dean of the College of Education at the University of Missouri-Columbia; many of the class of 250 undergraduates received the bachelor of science in education degree, and many of the 80 master's degree recipients are already experienced teachers.