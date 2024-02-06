Out of the past: Aug. 1

When TWA Flight 800 exploded recently, killing 230 people, Southeast Missouri State University graduate Joe Lychner's wife and two daughters were among the casualties; the university and his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers plan to remember the family with a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday outside the Wehking Alumni Center on Sprigg Street.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr. says he will retire as police chief Aug. 31 and immediately begin a new job as director of security for Southeast Hospital; Capt. Stephen C. Strong, field operations commander, will serve as acting police chief until a new chief is hired.
Recent paintings based on sketches made in the Southwest are featured in the one-man show by M. Charles Rhinehart of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, opening this afternoon in the Missourian Gallery; Mr. and Mrs. Rhinehart greet visitors.
State College summer commencement exercises were held last evening; guest speaker was Dr. Bob B. Woods, dean of the College of Education at the University of Missouri-Columbia; many of the class of 250 undergraduates received the bachelor of science in education degree, and many of the 80 master's degree recipients are already experienced teachers.
Apparently stemming out of the discussion of plans for traffic control at the Broadway and Highway 61 intersection, a report is current that a move may get underway to incorporate the area around that crossing and contiguous territory into the city limits; one report is that the entire Rodney Vista area would be considered, also a stretch of Highway 61 from the Bloomfield Road crossing and a sector of Cape Rock Drive.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- A coroner's jury charges criminal negligence by the barge line and recommends that a warrant be issued for the pilot of the oil-carrying barges which struck the Powell Ferry here Sunday night, causing a known loss of 11 lives; four witnesses, including the ferry pilot, Ed Hendrix, testify before the jury; all say the ferry had proper lights showing, but that, while there were lights on the tow pushing the barges, there were no lights on the barges themselves.
A special election will be held in Missouri tomorrow; men and women will vote on four separate propositions; first, shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution; second, enabling women to hold any office in the state; third, providing that the interest of the $60 million authorized road bond issue be paid from motor vehicle license fees; and fourth, bonuses for soldiers and sailors.
Rose Uhl and Thelma Davis, employees of the Buckner-Ragsdale store, are back from a month spent in Wyoming and Colorado; they spent two weeks on a cattle ranch in Wyoming and had the time of their lives riding wild ponies, roping cattle, etc.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.