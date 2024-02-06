Out of the past: Aug. 1

1995

The state's buyout coordinator sent Cape Girardeau County an application for the buyout program, but commissioners aren't sure they want to fill it out; only seven people outside Cape Girardeau city expressed interest in the buyout, and six of them live in Dutchtown.

Swimming pools at Capaha Park and Central High School are averaging 350 to 400 patrons a day as the latest heat wave sent the mercury climbing well into the 90s again yesterday; swimmers generally spend longer hours at both pools when the heat remains in the 90s, and that is what they have been doing the past few days; the high Monday in Cape Girardeau was 96 degrees with humidity near 50 percent; the heat index reached 100, below the level that warrants a heat advisory but putting Monday among the hottest days of the year; temperatures have reached the low to mid-90s the past five days in Cape Girardeau.

1970

Townes Cadillac-Olds Service, 1444 Independence St., has been purchased by Dean G. Taylor, who several years ago was one of the firm's owners; purchase was made from the Charles Townes estate; Taylor operated the agency here from 1955 to 1958 and sold it to Jess Millikan, the late Townes acquiring the firm in April 1962.

Work is to begin soon on a new, four-business structure at the southwest corner of Kingshighway and William Street, reports the owner and builder, Robert Penrod; the structure will include an 87-unit laundromat -- the largest in Southeast Missouri, a dry cleaning facility, a complete automatic exterior car wash, and an automobile gas line and oil products business.