Out of the past: Aug. 1

The state's buyout coordinator sent Cape Girardeau County an application for the buyout program, but commissioners aren't sure they want to fill it out; only seven people outside Cape Girardeau city expressed interest in the buyout, and six of them live in Dutchtown.
Swimming pools at Capaha Park and Central High School are averaging 350 to 400 patrons a day as the latest heat wave sent the mercury climbing well into the 90s again yesterday; swimmers generally spend longer hours at both pools when the heat remains in the 90s, and that is what they have been doing the past few days; the high Monday in Cape Girardeau was 96 degrees with humidity near 50 percent; the heat index reached 100, below the level that warrants a heat advisory but putting Monday among the hottest days of the year; temperatures have reached the low to mid-90s the past five days in Cape Girardeau.
Townes Cadillac-Olds Service, 1444 Independence St., has been purchased by Dean G. Taylor, who several years ago was one of the firm's owners; purchase was made from the Charles Townes estate; Taylor operated the agency here from 1955 to 1958 and sold it to Jess Millikan, the late Townes acquiring the firm in April 1962.
Work is to begin soon on a new, four-business structure at the southwest corner of Kingshighway and William Street, reports the owner and builder, Robert Penrod; the structure will include an 87-unit laundromat -- the largest in Southeast Missouri, a dry cleaning facility, a complete automatic exterior car wash, and an automobile gas line and oil products business.
Following recent approval by the Federal Housing Administration for construction of 17 new dwelling units in Cape Girardeau, local retail lumber dealers and contractors have been besieged by dozens of persons wanting to build and seeking information on how to go about making application for one of the units; but again government red tape has entered the scene; only eight of the houses will be granted up to Oct. 1 and three of these will be held for "emergency," a term not defined.
KENNETT, Mo. -- Cong. Orville Zimmerman of Kennett is one of an 18-member House committee preparing to sail Aug. 16 on the Queen Mary for an investigative tour of Europe; the group will visit England, France, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Berlin and possibly Moscow; returning to Berlin, the group will also visit Iran, Besarabia, Egypt, Greece and Italy, before returning to Paris and London.
C.W. Lorimier, one of the few remaining close descendants of Louis Lorimier, founder of Cape Girardeau, is here with his wife visiting their niece, Mrs. Arthur Uhl, and other relatives and friends; Lorimier left Cape Girardeau in 1881 for St. Louis, where he got a job driving a mule street car on Olive Street.
In opening a quarry for the Tri-City Stone Co., two miles from Fornfelt, on land owned by Carl Hillemann, Henry G. Brunke of Cape Girardeau found a considerable quantity of lime, about 50 barrels of it; the lime had been made by Pascal Ancell 75 years ago, to be used in construction of the first courthouse at Benton, Missouri; the lime is still fit for fertilizing purposes; the new quarry will provide crusted stone for road building in Scott County.
