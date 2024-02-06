Out of the past: Aug. 1

It's official: Sam's Club is coming to Cape Girardeau. Sam's Club officials confirm plans to build a 134,900-square-foot warehouse adjacent to the Wal-Mart Supercenter near the Route K/Siemers Drive intersection.
Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball coach Ron Shumate has completed his coaching staff for the 1992-93 season by hiring South Alabama assistant Lew Hill and by retaining Elgin Watson as restricted-earnings coach. Hill and Watson join Randy Curl, who will be in his sixth season as an assistant at Southeast.
Although it took only 4 1/2 hours for the rescue squad of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Patrol to recover the bodies of two brothers who drowned Sunday in the Diversion Channel, County Coroner Donald Kremer says the need for added rescue equipment is evident. The sheriff's unit is without diving equipment and a boat of its own.
Starting today, Cape Girardeau telephone users can dial long-distance numbers within the 314 area-code region without dialing the three digits for the area code.
After more than 100 years of neglect, the last resting place of the Cherokee Indian "princess" by the side of the "Trail of Tears" is to receive some attention. Located on the lands of Dr. O.J. Miller, about one-half mile west of the west bank of the Mississippi River, the grave has received a white wooden marker, and a more permanent marker will be placed there in the fall.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce receives a telegram from Oliver L. Parks stating work on a new airport to be built five miles south of Cape Girardeau on Highway 61 will start Tuesday and will be rushed as much as possible.
Everything is ready for the big farewell demonstration and picnic for Company L and the Sixth Regiment band to be given tomorrow at Fairground Park. From all neighboring communities come assurances of big crowds. There will be plenty of music by the regimental band, along with dances and contests, a baseball game and speeches by prominent people.
From all indications, the big box factory at Fornfelt has been shut down. The big mules that were used in teaming at the plant have been sent to a pasture in Illinois, and the logs on hand are being loaded to ship away. The shutdown is the result of a strike by mill hands, who demanded higher wages the factory managers considered they couldn't afford to pay.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.