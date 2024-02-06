Out of the past: Aug. 1

1992

It's official: Sam's Club is coming to Cape Girardeau. Sam's Club officials confirm plans to build a 134,900-square-foot warehouse adjacent to the Wal-Mart Supercenter near the Route K/Siemers Drive intersection.

Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball coach Ron Shumate has completed his coaching staff for the 1992-93 season by hiring South Alabama assistant Lew Hill and by retaining Elgin Watson as restricted-earnings coach. Hill and Watson join Randy Curl, who will be in his sixth season as an assistant at Southeast.

1967

Although it took only 4 1/2 hours for the rescue squad of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Patrol to recover the bodies of two brothers who drowned Sunday in the Diversion Channel, County Coroner Donald Kremer says the need for added rescue equipment is evident. The sheriff's unit is without diving equipment and a boat of its own.

Starting today, Cape Girardeau telephone users can dial long-distance numbers within the 314 area-code region without dialing the three digits for the area code.