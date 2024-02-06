Out of the past: April 9

1999

Speaking at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center, James Gray, a member of the British Parliament, suggests “perhaps we should set up a ‘sister-city’ relationship” between Cape Girardeau and his home town in England, Chippenham in Wiltshire County; Gray, a Conservative Party member of Parliament, is guest of U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, who is also a speaker at the coffee; another guest at the event is Ronald C. Gladney, a St. Louis attorney, who is Emerson’s fiance.

Several persons appeared at last night’s Chaffee school board meeting to ask officials why high school baseball coach Bruce Qualls’ contract wasn’t renewed; his supporters didn’t receive any answers; board members refused to comment, saying personnel matters discussed during executive session aren’t to be made public; Qualls was one of four coaches who was not rehired in last month’s board meeting.

1974

A proposal to issue about $1.6 million in bonds for construction of 40 new bridges may be submitted to Cape Girardeau County voters at either the August primary or November general election; the County Court, upon receiving a comprehensive report on conditions of bridges in the county, discussed the possibility of submitting a bond proposal to finance replacement of the aging spans, some of which were built 85 years or more ago.

Of particular importance to Cape Girardeau and other Missouri cities along the Mississippi River is an amendment being offered in the state Senate this week by Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, to a House bill authorizing the creation of a State Port Authority; Spradling’s amendment would broaden the scope of the bill by authorizing any Missouri city along the Mississippi to set up and operate a port authority.