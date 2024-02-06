Out of the past: April 8

1998

THEBES, Ill. A five-mile stretch of the Mississippi River below Thebes was closed yesterday after a southbound tow struck the Thebes railroad bridge, sinking three barges and damaging three others; the morning accident forced a shutdown of river traffic while a search for two of the sunken barges continued into the night; high, swift water is blamed for the accident, which caused the barges to break up and float downstream.

There will be two new faces on the Cape Girardeau City Council after Ward 1 incumbent James "J.J." Williamson Jr. lost his bid for re-election Tuesday by a seven-vote margin; Frank Stoffregen won the council seat, with 189 votes to Williamson's 182; in Ward 3, Jay Purcell defeated Gerald Stevens for a two-year unexpired seat on the City Council, 371-210.

1973

The flooding Mississippi River reaches its crest at Cape Girardeau early today, a day earlier and nearly a half-foot lower than the National Weather Service at Cairo, Illinois, had predicted; the record river level here is 43.17 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; the previous record level was 42.4 feet set here in 1943.

Anything from full-fledged orchestras to oboe solos are heard during the annual Southeast Missouri District Music Festival held on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University campus; similar events are held throughout the state each April, with the best from each district advancing to state competition later this month at the University of Missouri-Columbia.