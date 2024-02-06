Out of the past: April 8

1995

The Heartland Writers Conference, an annual confab attracting 150 writers and would-be writers from across the Midwest and a number of editors and agents from New York, will move from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston, Missouri, this year; the conference, which has been held here the past five years, is scheduled for Aug. 3 to 5 at the Coach House Inn in Sikeston.

Area seventh-graders gathered yesterday morning at Rose Theatre to hear testimony from adults about the hazards of smoking; members of the Class of 2000 also read aloud a smoke-free pledge.

1970

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A hearing into a complaint filed by Illinois Attorney General William J. Scott requesting an injunction against the proposed May Day Fest enters its second day in Jackson County Circuit Court at Murphysboro, Illinois; the proposed rock festival in Jackson County's Makanda Township is scheduled for May 8 to 10; among artists said to be contracted to perform at the festival are Santana, Credence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills, Three Dog Night, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Sly and the Family Stone, Isaac Hayes, Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago, B.B. King, Guess Who, Ike and Tina Turner, and Joni Mitchell.

Incumbents were returned to office on both the Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education yesterday, while voters also elected a newcomer to each board; elected to the City Council were incumbent Howard C. Tooke and John J. Kollker; elected to the school board were incumbents Gene E. Huckstep and Mary Kasten, and Hilary F. Schmittzehe.