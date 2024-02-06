Out of the past: April 8

The Heartland Writers Conference, an annual confab attracting 150 writers and would-be writers from across the Midwest and a number of editors and agents from New York, will move from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston, Missouri, this year; the conference, which has been held here the past five years, is scheduled for Aug. 3 to 5 at the Coach House Inn in Sikeston.
Area seventh-graders gathered yesterday morning at Rose Theatre to hear testimony from adults about the hazards of smoking; members of the Class of 2000 also read aloud a smoke-free pledge.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A hearing into a complaint filed by Illinois Attorney General William J. Scott requesting an injunction against the proposed May Day Fest enters its second day in Jackson County Circuit Court at Murphysboro, Illinois; the proposed rock festival in Jackson County's Makanda Township is scheduled for May 8 to 10; among artists said to be contracted to perform at the festival are Santana, Credence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills, Three Dog Night, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Sly and the Family Stone, Isaac Hayes, Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago, B.B. King, Guess Who, Ike and Tina Turner, and Joni Mitchell.
Incumbents were returned to office on both the Cape Girardeau City Council and Board of Education yesterday, while voters also elected a newcomer to each board; elected to the City Council were incumbent Howard C. Tooke and John J. Kollker; elected to the school board were incumbents Gene E. Huckstep and Mary Kasten, and Hilary F. Schmittzehe.
Mrs. Franklin Owen is the guest soloist at the morning worship service at Centenary Methodist Church; guest speaker is the Rev. B.L. Schubel, associate secretary of the board of pensions for the Methodist Church and a former student at State College.
Pfc. John Roth, son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Arnold Roth of Cape Girardeau, is missing in action in Germany, his mother is advised by the War Department; he was reported missing as of March 21; his father, an insurance executive before going into service in 1942, is stationed in Italy with an American air fighter group; father and son were together a few days in December in France.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- Four killed, four others seriously injured and many less seriously hurt is the toll of the explosion at the Aetna Explosives Co. at Fayville, Illinois, across the river from Commerce, late yesterday afternoon; killed were Ebbie Ramsey of Commerce, George Sullivan and Pete Howard of Fayville and George Yates of Miller City, Illinois; it was the worst explosion ever experienced at Fayville, home of the Du Pont Powder Co. and Aetna Explosives, where about 200 people reside, all employed by one or the other of the two plants.
Tom Harris, proprietor of Harris Motor Co. of Cape Girardeau, agent for Dodge Brothers cars, has purchased the building his company is now occupying opposite the Missourian office on Broadway from Otto Kochtitzky and Harry Alexander; in addition, the entire lot on the east side of the building was purchased, allowing the company to double the size of the present location.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
