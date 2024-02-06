Out of the past: April 8

Two seniors at Southeast Missouri State University are angry they were not allowed to vote in Tuesday's election for the statewide constitutional amendment on riverboat gambling; an election judge at Franklin School refused to allow them to vote even though they had voted at the same polling place last November; neither student had his voter identification card, and their driver's licenses listed their Sikeston, Missouri, residences.
Students from Steele and Farmington, Missouri, won the top awards at the 38th annual Regional Science Fair, held in Cape Girardeau this week; International Science and Engineering Fair winners are Gary Hicks of Steele and Christa Blocker of Farmington.
The State Highway Commission plans to award construction contracts for Interstate 55 from Fruitland to north of Ste. Genevieve during the fiscal year starting July 1; the 13.1 miles yet to be done in Cape Girardeau County, from Fruitland to the Perry County line, may be under contract by late summer or fall this year.
The Jackson City Council last night approved an ordinance changing the office of police judge from elected to appointed, effective May 1971; the new ordinance won't go into effect until after the two-year term to which Clarence L. Crites was elected last week.
With demand heavy for Easter flowers -- in spite of the scarcity and higher prices -- Cape Girardeau florists have to turn down some orders; particularly, the dealers must leave unfilled some civilian orders so demands from soldiers, away from home in the States or overseas, can be filled; preference is given the soldier orders.
In keeping with the Easter season, a white Flemish Giant rabbit is on display in the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce window; it is owned by E.M. Gould of Cape Girardeau, who operates the Eureka Model Rabbitry; the rabbit, which is only 7 months old, weighs 20 pounds.
A few days ago, Mr. and Mrs. John F. Neal received a letter from their son, Earl, who is in the Navy, saying he was leaving California for Juneau, Alaska, where he expects to remain until May 15, when the ice breaks; after that, the vessel he is on will sail farther north, probably going as far as Siberia.
Martin Kocher arrives here in the morning from Norfolk, Virginia, where he was discharged from the Marine Corps, after spending 15 months in service; he wears the badge of an expert rifleman, which he won while at Paris Island and which had much to do with his failure to get to France, as he was used as a rifle instructor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders