Out of the past: April 8

1994

Two seniors at Southeast Missouri State University are angry they were not allowed to vote in Tuesday's election for the statewide constitutional amendment on riverboat gambling; an election judge at Franklin School refused to allow them to vote even though they had voted at the same polling place last November; neither student had his voter identification card, and their driver's licenses listed their Sikeston, Missouri, residences.

Students from Steele and Farmington, Missouri, won the top awards at the 38th annual Regional Science Fair, held in Cape Girardeau this week; International Science and Engineering Fair winners are Gary Hicks of Steele and Christa Blocker of Farmington.

1969

The State Highway Commission plans to award construction contracts for Interstate 55 from Fruitland to north of Ste. Genevieve during the fiscal year starting July 1; the 13.1 miles yet to be done in Cape Girardeau County, from Fruitland to the Perry County line, may be under contract by late summer or fall this year.

The Jackson City Council last night approved an ordinance changing the office of police judge from elected to appointed, effective May 1971; the new ordinance won't go into effect until after the two-year term to which Clarence L. Crites was elected last week.