Out of the past: April 7

1998

Three-fourths of the money confiscated in one of Missouri's largest drug money seizures -- over $1 million in New Madrid County four years ago -- will be distributed to three law enforcement agencies tomorrow in Cape Girardeau; checks totaling $750,000 will be presented to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and Mineral Area Drug Task Force for their efforts in seizing the money.

PADUCAH, Ky. -- The shipping situation on the Mississippi River and Gulf Inter-Coastal Waterways is changing as a strike by some towboat pilots enteres its fourth day; widespread effects of the strike have been difficult to gauge, say U.S. Coast Guard officials, who are keeping tabs on the strike for safety reasons; most shipping companies and ports describe their operations as mostly normal; however, longshoremen refused to cross the pilots' picket lines at one New Orleans wharf.

1973

Although more rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, the National Weather Service at Cairo, Illinois, predicts the Mississippi River will begin a steady fall on Monday; the river is expected to crest at Cape Girardeau at 43.5 feet Sunday.

A group of scientific investigators from Southeast Missouri State University is hoping to shed some light on the mystery of the unidentifiable lights seen in recent weeks over the Piedmont-Clearwater Lake, Missouri, area; the investigation team, headed by Dr. Harley D. Rutledge, head of the university physics department, plans in the next few weeks to make scientific studies of the phenomena occurring at Piedmont and attempt to find a "plausible, scientific explanation."

1948

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Orville Zimmerman, 67, Missouri Democrat, dies in his office here of a heart attack; Zimmerman had been a member of the House of Representatives since January 1935; he was a native of Kennett.