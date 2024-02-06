Out of the past: April 7

Southeast Missouri counties have experienced industrial growth over the past five years; more than 600 manufacturing facilities throughout the 14-county area provide about 35,000 jobs, up from the 532 industries and about 32,000 jobs in 1992; Cape Girardeau, the area's largest city, has increased its manufacturing facilities from 87 to 96, up 11%, from 1992 to 1996.
Plans for Auburn Park Place are going into their second phase; the overall project at Route K and Mount Auburn Road will consist of more than 200,000 square feet -- a 60,000-square-foot strip shopping center, about 50,000 square feet in a multilevel office building and about 80,000 square feet in a multilevel parking garage; the first phase was the construction and opening of Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, early last year.
The sounds of music and livestock judging are ringing out across the State College campus as the colleges hosts two events for area high school pupils today and tomorrow; more than 300 members of Future Farmers of America chapters throughout Southeast Missouri are gathered on campus to participate in the annual FFA-Agriculture Judging Contest; more than 1,000 pupils are expected to be on campus tomorrow when the annual Southeast Missouri District Music Festival is hosted by the college's Division of Music.
Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois escape the brunt of the season's first major storm system, which swept across the Midwest yesterday and today, leaving two dead and a number injured; there are reports of hail at several Southeast Missouri communities early this morning, but no significant damage.
With interest in the milk situation heightened by proposals to establish approved inspection facilities, a survey indicates that dairying in Cape Girardeau County is nearly a million dollar business engaged in by more than 1,700 farmers.
Telephone service in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere in Southeast Missouri continues despite a nationwide strike by union employees, but toll service outside the district is limited to emergency calls; employees of Southeast Missouri Telephone Co. aren't affected by the strike, and both local and toll service within the district continue.
Prosecuting Attorney Frank Hines is sounding a warning to young men and boys who make a practice of taking automobiles for "joyrides"; he points out that a 1919 law enacted by the state legislature makes it a felony to swipe a motor vehicle for driving purposes; Hines was in Cape Girardeau yesterday taking statements from three young men arrested on charges of taking C.L. Harrison's car.
Hundreds of people are expected to travel to Cape Girardeau for Sunday's afternoon concert by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; the performance will be at the State Teachers College auditorium, starting promptly at 3 p.m.; word is received here this morning that the orchestra will arrive in Cape Girardeau on tomorrow's early morning Frisco train from Memphis, Tennessee.
