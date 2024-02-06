Out of the past: April 7

1997

Southeast Missouri counties have experienced industrial growth over the past five years; more than 600 manufacturing facilities throughout the 14-county area provide about 35,000 jobs, up from the 532 industries and about 32,000 jobs in 1992; Cape Girardeau, the area's largest city, has increased its manufacturing facilities from 87 to 96, up 11%, from 1992 to 1996.

Plans for Auburn Park Place are going into their second phase; the overall project at Route K and Mount Auburn Road will consist of more than 200,000 square feet -- a 60,000-square-foot strip shopping center, about 50,000 square feet in a multilevel office building and about 80,000 square feet in a multilevel parking garage; the first phase was the construction and opening of Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, early last year.

1972

The sounds of music and livestock judging are ringing out across the State College campus as the colleges hosts two events for area high school pupils today and tomorrow; more than 300 members of Future Farmers of America chapters throughout Southeast Missouri are gathered on campus to participate in the annual FFA-Agriculture Judging Contest; more than 1,000 pupils are expected to be on campus tomorrow when the annual Southeast Missouri District Music Festival is hosted by the college's Division of Music.

Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois escape the brunt of the season's first major storm system, which swept across the Midwest yesterday and today, leaving two dead and a number injured; there are reports of hail at several Southeast Missouri communities early this morning, but no significant damage.