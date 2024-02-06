Out of the past: April 7

1996

Easter Sunday

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- Worshipers gather at Bald Knob Cross for Easter Sunrise service, marking the 60th annual sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass; conducting the service at the site of the 111-foot cross are the Revs. Richard Hays and Bill Vandergraph.

The young people of Centenary United Methodist Church conduct an Easter sunrise service at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau; about 50 people attend.

1971

Following a pattern set at the March primary, Cape Girardeau voters yesterday elected Oliver A. Hope, an employee of the public schools system, and Bradshaw Smith, an attorney, to seats on the City Council; both are newcomers to the municipal field; they will serve three-year terms taking seats vacated by Stephen E. Strom and Ivan Irvin, who didn't seek re-election.

Jackson residents Tuesday elected a new majority to the City Council -- a new mayor and four new councilmen; three incumbents and a former mayor were defeated; city residents chose Paul Leonard to be the new mayor over former mayor Larry A. Nowak; R.O. Hawkins, the incumbent mayor, didn't seek reelection; voters unseated Robert Rafferty in favor of Robert Strack, Henry Reitman in favor of Carlton Meyer, and Fred B. Clippard in favor of Wayne E. McClard; in Ward 3, Elmer Best emerged the winner in a race among three newcomers.