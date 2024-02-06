Out of the past: April 7

Easter Sunday
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- Worshipers gather at Bald Knob Cross for Easter Sunrise service, marking the 60th annual sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass; conducting the service at the site of the 111-foot cross are the Revs. Richard Hays and Bill Vandergraph.
The young people of Centenary United Methodist Church conduct an Easter sunrise service at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau; about 50 people attend.
Following a pattern set at the March primary, Cape Girardeau voters yesterday elected Oliver A. Hope, an employee of the public schools system, and Bradshaw Smith, an attorney, to seats on the City Council; both are newcomers to the municipal field; they will serve three-year terms taking seats vacated by Stephen E. Strom and Ivan Irvin, who didn't seek re-election.
Jackson residents Tuesday elected a new majority to the City Council -- a new mayor and four new councilmen; three incumbents and a former mayor were defeated; city residents chose Paul Leonard to be the new mayor over former mayor Larry A. Nowak; R.O. Hawkins, the incumbent mayor, didn't seek reelection; voters unseated Robert Rafferty in favor of Robert Strack, Henry Reitman in favor of Carlton Meyer, and Fred B. Clippard in favor of Wayne E. McClard; in Ward 3, Elmer Best emerged the winner in a race among three newcomers.
It's an old bell that hangs in the Presbyterian Church belfry; a curious W.S. Keller, a painting contractor, this week climbed up to where the big, two-ton bell hangs to look at its cast inscription; it reads: "Jones & Hitchcock, founders, Troy, N.Y., 1855," making the bell 91 years old; it is the same bell that hung near the old Presbyterian Church just off the Courthouse Park and was used to sound alarms in case of fire.
Cape Girardeau will be host this week to hundreds of high school pupils from Southeast Missouri taking part in the district high school meet at State College; more than 1,000 youngsters will compete in athletic games and other academic contests, such as music and agriculture.
Classes at the Teachers College are dismissed after 1 p.m. to give students an opportunity to attend the funeral service of Clarence Medcalf, esteemed student of the college who died at Jefferson Barracks hospital Tuesday as the result of an ailment contracted while serving with the American Expeditionary Forces; Medcalf, who was born near Bloomfield, Missouri, in 1891, would have graduated from the local college this spring.
The Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad operated a train between Cape Girardeau and Jackson Monday, pulling a string of freight cars; this was a welcome sight for Jackson's citizens, and especially for those who have been paying exorbitant prices for coal delivery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.