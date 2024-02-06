Out of the past: April 7

In the aftermath of Tuesday's stunning defeat of a constitutional amendment that jeopardizes the viability of riverboat gambling in Missouri, state officials are going back to the drawing board trying to decide the next step; local officials in cities and counties where local options for riverboat gambling have been approved are also in disarray.
Former Cape Girardeau County Assessor John Linn Wescoat, 88, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday at a local hospital; Wescoat was instrumental in securing the options on land for the Trail of Tears State Park and for Lake Girardeau; the marina at the park was named in his honor in 1972.
Burglars broke into The Missourian office late Saturday or early yesterday, rifling desks and cabinets and breaking open a vending machine, but failing in an attempt to open a safe in the business office; the thieves took a portable television set, valued at $85, from the office of the publisher, as well as a quantity of cigarettes and change from the vending machine and the desk of Keith V. Reed, business manager; they also broke into the adjoining Missourian Office Supply Store, where they took about 20 pen and pencil sets valued at $180.
The Rev. Vernon A. Hammond, 80, of Illmo, a retired minister of the Christian Church, died Saturday at a nursing home in Cape Girardeau; throughout his life, Hammond engaged in a wide range of activities, including coaching of the 1920 Polish Olympic teams.
Pauline Lankford of Cape Girardeau late yesterday received word from the War Department her husband, 1st Lt. Charles Lankford, 23, is missing in the South Pacific as of March 28; he is a bomber pilot.
Pitcher Roy Smith of the Cape Girardeau Capahas received a telegram late yesterday reinstating him in professional baseball; the message came from Judge William G. Branham, president of the National Association of Baseball Leagues; Smith, following a conference with manager Ollie Marquardt of the Toledo, Ohio, team, signs a contract to play with that team this season; Smith formerly was in organized baseball, but dropped out a few years ago in favor of more steady employment.
George McBride, owner of the Idan-Ha Hotel building, last week had St. Louis architects Abrahams & Sons here to confer with him regarding a new addition to the hotel; McBride contemplates tearing away the old half of the building facing Broadway and rebuilding it with a modern, five-story structure to match the newer part.
Alvin Cotner has purchased the interests of Charles and J.H. Evans in the Auto Tire and Parts Co., on lower Broadway and with his brother, Barrett, will manage the business in the future.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
