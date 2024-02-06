Out of the past: April 6

1998

Cindy King is about to receive a statewide teaching honor, but she seems more excited about ticket sales for Notre Dame High School's upcoming musical, "The King and I"; on May 4, King will travel to Mexico, Missouri, to receive the Educator of Achievement Award from the Missouri Council for American Private Education; she will be one of only eight private-school educators across the state to get the award.

A special-use permit that would have allowed Drury Southwest Inc. to build and occupy a sixth floor of an office building under construction on William Street is rejected by the Cape Girardeau City Council; construction of the addition has already begun, but DSW's Larry Westrich says the additional space, originally planned as an attic, will be completed as such and won't be occupied by tenants.

1973

The prediction that the Mississippi River will begin a steady fall on Monday is welcome news to the thousands who have been forced from their homes throughout the vast Mississippi River floodplains in Illinois and Missouri; they look forward to the task of returning to their homes and cleaning up the mess that will exist; to many farmers, however, this flood has meant a loss of income; most fields, particularly in the Bootheel, won't dry up in time for spring planting.

A new one-day record for attendance was set yesterday at the 17th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science fair as 2,205 fairgoers streamed through the doors of Houck Field House to view the exhibits by some of the area's top young science pupils.