Out of the past: April 6

The Missouri Jaycees have honored a Cape Girardeau police officer as one of their 1997 10 outstanding young Missourians; Cpl. Charles Herbst was nominated by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce for the state award after winning the local award.
The Rev. Stephanie Curran has been called as part-time associate pastor at First Christian Church; she received a master of divinity degree from Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1991 and has served in two pastorates in Illinois; Curran works with children, youth and adult education, new member assimilation, women's groups and marriage enrichment; her husband, Philip, is senior pastor of First Christian.
Improvement of Perryville Road north of Cape Rock Drive will run some distance farther than first anticipated, the City Council decided last night; the end of the improvement will now be the north lot line of 2102 Perryville Road; the improvement was first planned to extend from Cape Rock Drive north t the old city limits.
Officials of five Missouri state colleges are awaiting the signature of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes on a bill passed by the House yesterday that would change the designations of the colleges to universities; the president of the State College here, Dr. Mark F. Scully, says it will be "a great step forward."
Easter Sunday. A chilly sunrise service, sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance, is held at 5:30 a.m. in Courthouse Park; delivering the Easter message to a crowd of about 200 is Professor Lynn H. Harris of State College; initiating the service is an instrumental fanfare by Homer Gilbert, Louis Kassel, Henry Grossheider and Fred B. Goodwin.
The 250-pound steel safe stolen from the Marquette Oil Co. office, 16 S. Frederick St., Thursday night was found in a woods seven miles north of Cape Girardeau late yesterday; the combination had been hammered off and the safe opened, apparently in the isolated spot it was found; the $65 in money in the safe was gone, but some bonds and papers were recovered.
Three burglars early last night fired three shots at Jimmy Clark, railroad switchman, when he interrupted them while they were breaking into a freight car in the Frisco yards in South Cape Girardeau; all of the shots went wild, and the men fled.
MALDEN, Mo. -- Josh Harp, Cotton Belt Railroad detective, was spirited away in an automobile under cover of darkness last night and closely guarded by Constable Ed Lail and two heavily armed deputies, barely escaping the clutches of an angry mob; Harp allegedly shot and killed a "hobo" without provocation, after forcing the transient to alight from a freight train late in the afternoon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
