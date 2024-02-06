Out of the past: April 6

1997

The Missouri Jaycees have honored a Cape Girardeau police officer as one of their 1997 10 outstanding young Missourians; Cpl. Charles Herbst was nominated by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce for the state award after winning the local award.

The Rev. Stephanie Curran has been called as part-time associate pastor at First Christian Church; she received a master of divinity degree from Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1991 and has served in two pastorates in Illinois; Curran works with children, youth and adult education, new member assimilation, women's groups and marriage enrichment; her husband, Philip, is senior pastor of First Christian.

1972

Improvement of Perryville Road north of Cape Rock Drive will run some distance farther than first anticipated, the City Council decided last night; the end of the improvement will now be the north lot line of 2102 Perryville Road; the improvement was first planned to extend from Cape Rock Drive north t the old city limits.

Officials of five Missouri state colleges are awaiting the signature of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes on a bill passed by the House yesterday that would change the designations of the colleges to universities; the president of the State College here, Dr. Mark F. Scully, says it will be "a great step forward."