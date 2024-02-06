Out of the past: April 6

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board yesterday objected to a proposed five-acre juvenile center being built at the airport; with the board unanimously opposing that site, the only Cape Girardeau County location still in contention for the center is a five-acre tract on the west side of South Sprigg Street, about a half-mile south of its intersection with Southern Expressway.
About 50 members of the 135th and 1140th Engineer Battalion from Southeast Missouri boarded a C-130 transport plane yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport bound for the Republic of Panama; the six and a half hour trip will be the first of a three-leg flight that will take troops to Howard Air Force Base in Panama City, to the town of Changuinola in the extreme western section of the Latin American country and then to Camp Essayons, where they will participate in Task Force Eureka; the engineers will build roads to a Indian village situated near the Caribbean coast in western Panama called Ville Risco.
State College will offer extensive courses in the Bootheel this summer as part of an overall program to meet the needs of post high school education in Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Scott and Stoddard counties; a contract is being drawn up which would enable the college to offer at least two three-hour courses at Sikeston and Kennett this summer.
With only 24% of Cape Girardeau's registered voters going to the polls, public school patrons return Jack O. Kramer to his seat on the Board of Education, while choosing a newcomer, Dr. C. John Ritter, for the second open post; Hillary F. Schmittzehe, the other incumbent, places fourth in the race among the six candidates, with Max G. Stovall running third.
ANNA, Ill. -- The Rev. W.H. Lirely recently appeared before the Anna Chamber of Commerce and proposed plans for erection of a "Victory Cross" on Bald Knob, one of the highest points in Southern Illinois, where annual Easter sunrises services are held; funds to cover the cost would be obtained through subscriptions solicited throughout the country; the cross is to be designed by famous St. Louis architect Henri Rush and would cost between $200,000 and $250,000.
Starting tomorrow, Cape Girardeau will be host to between 40 and 50 candidates who will start spring training for the Elmira, New York, baseball club, a farm of the St. Louis Browns; the players will be housed at three local hotels and will be fed at the Metropolitan Cafe; camp will last for three weeks.
Cape Girardeau voters yesterday expressed confidence in the present members of the school board by giving a large majority to George L. Meyer and John F. Neal, running for re-election; at Jackson C.L. Grant and A.A. Boss were re-elected to the school board of that town; also at Jackson, Sam Vandivort was chosen to serve as mayor for the next two years.
E.M. Doyle and J.H. Strain, managers of the Park Theater in the 200 block of Broadway, go to St. Louis to confer with a special representative of the First National Exhibition Association regarding the construction of a new theatrical house here, which would be linked with the Park Theater in this city and the New Grand Central and West End Lyric of St. Louis; while a location hasn't been finally determined, the new theater would most likely be erected in the south part of the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
