Out of the past: April 6

1996

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board yesterday objected to a proposed five-acre juvenile center being built at the airport; with the board unanimously opposing that site, the only Cape Girardeau County location still in contention for the center is a five-acre tract on the west side of South Sprigg Street, about a half-mile south of its intersection with Southern Expressway.

About 50 members of the 135th and 1140th Engineer Battalion from Southeast Missouri boarded a C-130 transport plane yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport bound for the Republic of Panama; the six and a half hour trip will be the first of a three-leg flight that will take troops to Howard Air Force Base in Panama City, to the town of Changuinola in the extreme western section of the Latin American country and then to Camp Essayons, where they will participate in Task Force Eureka; the engineers will build roads to a Indian village situated near the Caribbean coast in western Panama called Ville Risco.

1971

State College will offer extensive courses in the Bootheel this summer as part of an overall program to meet the needs of post high school education in Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Scott and Stoddard counties; a contract is being drawn up which would enable the college to offer at least two three-hour courses at Sikeston and Kennett this summer.

With only 24% of Cape Girardeau's registered voters going to the polls, public school patrons return Jack O. Kramer to his seat on the Board of Education, while choosing a newcomer, Dr. C. John Ritter, for the second open post; Hillary F. Schmittzehe, the other incumbent, places fourth in the race among the six candidates, with Max G. Stovall running third.