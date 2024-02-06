Out of the past: April 6

The lobby at Southeast Hospital was demolished earlier this week as construction began on a new lobby scheduled to open in August 1996; meanwhile, visitors to the hospital have to enter the building through a temporary main entrance at the canopied hospital dismissal door on Lacy Street.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A federal judge has ordered Shawnee National Forest officials to restudy the effects of 3,000 acres of planned pine cuts, probably delaying any logging in the area for months; the ruling could send the forest service back to the drawing board on six pine sales in western Pope County.
Two major restaurants in Cape Girardeau have changed ownership; Richard Barnhouse, who heads Barnhouse Enterprises, announced the sale by his firm of Ricardos, 731 Broadway, to Charles Weber and Robert Darnel, and Shakey's Pizza Parlors, 801 Broadway, to Robert Breeding.
Edward Propst, a Cape Girardeau Central High School junior whose Regional Science Fair entry last year brought him several honors, has been invited by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to be its guest for the Apollo 13 launching at Cape Kennedy, Florida, next Saturday.
The St. Louis Browns close their 1945 spring training camp at Fairground Park at noon by defeating the Toledo Mudhens 7-6 in a nine-inning game; the Browns leave at 1:30 p.m. aboard a special bus for St. Louis.
Oscar Windisch says he and his brother, Otto Windisch, will construct a brick business building on the south side of Morgan Oak Street, west of Frederick Street, as soon as a family occupying a small dwelling on part of the space can move; the brothers recently razed a two-story dwelling on one of the lots; Joe Gerhardt will be contractor for the one-story, 50-by-92-foot building, designed as a show room and garage.
Edith Kammer, 235 S. Spanish St., is made the sole beneficiary of the late Dr. R.F. Wichterich, who left all his property, amounting to about $50,000 to her, according to his will, which is approved and filed with the clerk of Common Pleas Court; she is the only niece of Wichterich; she is also made executrix of the estate.
Keen interest is being shown in today's regular municipal election, as indicated by a heavy vote being cast for mayor, commissioner and also for members of the school board; running for mayor are the incumbent, H.H. Haas, and Oscar A. Knehans; candidates for council are W.B. Crites, C.E. Schuchert and Louis Wittmor; school director hopefuls are Leo L. Bowman, H.A. Nussbaum and W.G. Bartles.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
