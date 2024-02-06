Out of the past: April 6

1995

The lobby at Southeast Hospital was demolished earlier this week as construction began on a new lobby scheduled to open in August 1996; meanwhile, visitors to the hospital have to enter the building through a temporary main entrance at the canopied hospital dismissal door on Lacy Street.

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A federal judge has ordered Shawnee National Forest officials to restudy the effects of 3,000 acres of planned pine cuts, probably delaying any logging in the area for months; the ruling could send the forest service back to the drawing board on six pine sales in western Pope County.

1970

Two major restaurants in Cape Girardeau have changed ownership; Richard Barnhouse, who heads Barnhouse Enterprises, announced the sale by his firm of Ricardos, 731 Broadway, to Charles Weber and Robert Darnel, and Shakey's Pizza Parlors, 801 Broadway, to Robert Breeding.

Edward Propst, a Cape Girardeau Central High School junior whose Regional Science Fair entry last year brought him several honors, has been invited by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to be its guest for the Apollo 13 launching at Cape Kennedy, Florida, next Saturday.