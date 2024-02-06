Out of the past: April 6

1994

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's fledgling riverboat gambling industry was rocked yesterday by a razor-thin voter rejection of an amendment allowing games of chance on floating casinos; Amendment 3, which would have legalized games of chance on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, ran breathtakingly behind all night, despite a multi-million-dollar advertising blitz bankrolled by potential gambling operators.

Two-term Councilman Al Spradling III is the mayor-elect of Cape Girardeau; he defeated Councilman Melvin Gateley for that post yesterday by a vote of 5,325-4,144; elected to the City Council were James "J.J" Williamson, the first black council member here; Tom Neumeyer and Richard L. "Butch" Eggimann.

1969

Easter Sunday. The festival of Christ's resurrection is celebrated with the Word, anthems and Sacrament of Holy Communion in the four Cape Girardeau Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches -- Hanover, St. Andrew, Trinity and Good Shepherd; Trinity and Good Shepherd congregations hold 6 a.m. sunrise services.

The Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance offers an Easter sunrise service at the band shell in Capaha Park; guest speaker is the Rev. Ernest L. Jordan, pastor of the Evangelical United Church of Christ.