RecordsApril 6, 2019

Out of the past: April 6

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's fledgling riverboat gambling industry was rocked yesterday by a razor-thin voter rejection of an amendment allowing games of chance on floating casinos; Amendment 3, which would have legalized games of chance on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, ran breathtakingly behind all night, despite a multi-million-dollar advertising blitz bankrolled by potential gambling operators...

1994

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's fledgling riverboat gambling industry was rocked yesterday by a razor-thin voter rejection of an amendment allowing games of chance on floating casinos; Amendment 3, which would have legalized games of chance on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, ran breathtakingly behind all night, despite a multi-million-dollar advertising blitz bankrolled by potential gambling operators.

Two-term Councilman Al Spradling III is the mayor-elect of Cape Girardeau; he defeated Councilman Melvin Gateley for that post yesterday by a vote of 5,325-4,144; elected to the City Council were James "J.J" Williamson, the first black council member here; Tom Neumeyer and Richard L. "Butch" Eggimann.

1969

Easter Sunday. The festival of Christ's resurrection is celebrated with the Word, anthems and Sacrament of Holy Communion in the four Cape Girardeau Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches -- Hanover, St. Andrew, Trinity and Good Shepherd; Trinity and Good Shepherd congregations hold 6 a.m. sunrise services.

The Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance offers an Easter sunrise service at the band shell in Capaha Park; guest speaker is the Rev. Ernest L. Jordan, pastor of the Evangelical United Church of Christ.

1944

L.F. Brenneissen has filed an application for a permit to construct a skating rink on Broadway, west of Harmony Street; the one-story brick building would be located on the south side of Broadway, between the former Adams House and the Burger bakery; it would have a skating rink in the south end, with a store space near Broadway, and a lobby between the store and skating hall.

William Hartung of Cape Girardeau files as a candidate for the Republican party nomination for sheriff of Cape Girardeau County; Hartung has spent most of his life in Cape Girardeau, where he has been in business chiefly as a gunsmith and locksmith.

1919

Three Cape Girardeau churches are occupied by visiting divines; Bishop Frederick F. Johnson of St. Louis preaches at Christ Episcopal, the Rev. W.S. Foreman of Kansas City, Missouri, is at Centenary Methodist, and the Rev. W.F. McConn presides at First Baptist.

Sally Hunter Byrd, wife of A.R. Byrd of San Antonio, Texas, and sister of Mrs. L.B. Houck of Cape Girardeau, died at her home in San Antonio last night after an illness of several months; she was the oldest daughter of the late Joseph Hunter of New Madrid County, Missouri.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
