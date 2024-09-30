Out of the past: April 5

1949

The timeworn grandstand at Capaha Park, scene of many civic events and erected 38 years ago to accommodate those attending the Cape Fair, is being razed by city workers to pave the way for a new, modern structure that will serve as a pavilion for a lighted baseball field to be erected in the next few weeks; a sealed box containing records and papers was placed in the cornerstone at July 15, 1911, ceremony attended by David A. Glenn, president of the fair board; Joel T. Nunn, secretary; John L. Miller; Charles Blattner and August Vogelsang, contractor.

Before a crowd of 2,076 paying fans, the Harlem Globetrotters defeated the House of David team, 51-43, last night at the Arena Building; so great was the crowd, that several hundred had to be turned away at the door; along with the basketball play, the crowd was entertained during the game by Ed Hamman, the clown of sports, and at the half by Jacques Cordon, the French unicyclist, who drew applause by his juggling act.

1924

John N. Crocker was reelected superintendent of the Cape Girardeau public schools for the 12th consecutive year at a meeting of the school board last night; every member of the board voted for Crocker, and his salary remains the same; Crocker came to Cape Girardeau 13 years ago, serving as principal one year and being elected to the superintendency the following year; since his coming here, the enrollment in the school district has increased 100%.

Workers under the direction of Jack Gilmore, representative of the Dunnegan Construction Co., are continuing the excavation of the 21-inch sewer line of the West End sewer system, 1 1/2 miles south of Bloomfield Street, near the Houck Hill; they’re trying to determine what became of two lengths of sewer pipe that mysteriously disappeared since being placed there by the contractor less than six months ago; the two sections of concrete pipe, each nearly three feet in length and 21 inches in diameter, have absolutely disappeared and can’t be found.

