Out of the past: April 5

1948

The employment preliminaries to the special Cape Girardeau County-Perry County census get underway in the morning with the establishment of offices in the State Employment Service headquarters on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau; scores of applicants seeking jobs as enumerators are interviewed; on hand for the first official day at work in the pre-test check for the 1950 decennial census are Burton P. Weaver of the Chicago office, in charge of the two-county count, W.F. Klipstine of Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, his assistant, and Agnes Frederick, supervisor of the area office at Fredericktown, Missouri.

Laying of bricks for the walls of the new Kroger building on Broadway begins; a total of 70,000 face bricks alone will be used in the walls; the building has a frontage of 60 feet on Broadway and a depth of 120 feet; the bricks are mingled buff, and the front of the store will be composed entirely of plate glass from near sidewalk level to the ceiling; Anton Haas & Son are the general contractors for the structure, being erected by Dr. A.L. Fuerth for the grocery chain.

1923

General improvements throughout Southeast Missouri, with the continuation of the present service, is contemplated by Union Electric Light and Power Co., following its purchase of the principal holdings of the Light and Development Co. of St. Louis, owners of the Missouri Public Utilities plants in various parts of the region; C.E. Brenton, supervising engineer for the company, is in Cape Girardeau looking over the holdings of the company here.

Swinging doors and painted windows in soft drink stands, the last relics of the old-time saloons in Cape Girardeau, are on their way out; the City Council is considering an ordinance drafted by the city attorney along the lines of the McCawley Bill signed yesterday by Gov. A.M. Hyde; the bill orders the removal of all blinds, swinging doors and paint from windows in soft drink parlors; Mayor James A. Barks introduced a similar resolution months ago; in his opinion, the clearing away of the blinds, paint and swinging doors will aid in the enforcement of prohibition laws.

-- Sharon K. Sanders