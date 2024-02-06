Out of the past: April 5

1995

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters defeated three county-wide tax increase proposals yesterday; two quarter-cent sales tax increases only received 42% of the vote; one proposal would have provided additional law enforcement services while the second would have built a new county jail; a proposal for a 10-cent increase in the property tax to provide mental health services received only 34% of the vote.

Drive west along Gordonville Road and you can't help but notice all the building site work; at Saint Francis Medical Center, site work continues in preparation for construction of a new medical office building and parking garage; across Gordonville Road to the south, Druco Inc., has razed an old farm house and begun site work for construction of a 5,000-square-foot Color Tile store.

1970

The new sanctuary planned to be built on the present site of St. Andrew Lutheran Church will be 9,000 by 10,000 square feet of single-level design; the seating capacity of the sanctuary will be 400, expandable to 500, and the structure will also house administrative offices; architect for the structure is Thomas E. Phillips.

A group of ministers and lay people from seven of the 10 churches that will be involved in the Consultation on Church Union, the new Protestant unification plan, meets at First Christian Church in the evening for a general discussion of the plan; Cape Girardeau churches affected are Centenary United Methodist, Christ Episcopal, First Christian, First Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Maple Avenue Methodist, St. James A.M.E., Third Street Methodist, United Church of Christ and Westminster Presbyterian.