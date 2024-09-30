Out of the past: April 4

1999

Easter Sunday. People begin gathering as early as 4 a.m. at the Bald Knob Cross near Alto Pass, Illinois, to take part in Easter sunrise service; but rainy conditions force the outdoor service inside into the welcome center; speaker is the Rev. Larry Johnson.

One person was plucked from the roof of a home by helicopter and several others were rescued from the water yesterday as flash floods swept through Southeast Missouri; about 50 persons in Fredericktown were evacuated to emergency shelters; there was one unconfirmed report of a death due to the flash flooding; Gov. Mel Carnahan declared a state of emergency Saturday for the southern and east central parts of the state.

1974

Fire heavily damages the drying room of the Ceramo Co. plant at Jackson early in the morning; damage, which is confined to an area of about 70 by 50 feet, likely will result in the temporary release of about half of the pottery plant’s 94 employees, says plant manager E.H. Reisenbichler; Stone Manes, secretary-treasurer of the company, estimates about 200 racks containing pottery were being dried and about 100,000 pots were destroyed.

A minor earth tremor rattled windows and furniture about 6 p.m. yesterday in homes throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, but caused little damage; the area was also buffeted by strong winds but escaped the tornadoes that tore through eight states, killing more than 330 persons; the epicenter of the earthquake, which measured 4.5 on the Richter scale, was about 90 miles east of Cape Girardeau, near the junction of the Ohio and Wabash rivers.