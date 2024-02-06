Out of the past: April 4

1998

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission has awarded two construction contracts totaling $29.5 million for the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge; the commission's action sets the stage for work to resume in May on the new, four-lane bridge at Cape Girardeau; at its meeting Friday in Jefferson City, the commission hired Massman Construction Co. of Kansas City to build the substructure of the Illinois approach span for the new bridge; the commissioners also hired Nicholson Construction Co. of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, to perform jet grouting work on bedrock at the pier site in the middle of the Mississippi River.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The final wrinkles in a plan to privatize Perry County Memorial Hospital should be ironed out by the end of next week; hospital officials will meet with the Perry County Commission on Thursday to finalize the reorganization of the hospital, which is converting from a public, not-for-profit institution to a private, not-for-profit institution.

1973

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has reached a record level as it continues flooding even more land throughout eastern Missouri and western Illinois, pushing damage estimates throughout the vast area to $41 million; the record level here was reached some time yesterday; every hour through Sunday, when the river is expected to crest here at 43.5 feet, should bring new records; the river at Cape Girardeau stands at 42.6 feet, two-tenths of an foot higher than the previous record set May 27, 1943.

Two new members were selected to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education yesterday and two incumbents were returned to seats on the City Council by about 2,050 of the 18,827 registered Cape Girardeau voters balloting in school and city elections; J. Kent Cargle and Mrs. Donald R. McBride won places on the school board in an upset that unseated incumbent Mary Kasten; Mayor Howard C. Tooke and Councilman Jerry L. Reynolds won easy victories over the only other council candidate, Paul H. Harty Jr.