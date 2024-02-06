Out of the past: April 4

1997

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Boone County jury deliberated for an hour and 40 minutes before finding Russell E. Bucklew guilty yesterday of first-degree murder; Bucklew was also found guilty of forcible rape, burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action; he faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole; the charges stem from the March 21, 1996, shooting death of Michael L. Sanders.

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission will resubmit a quarter-cent county sales tax but this time will tell voters exactly where the money will go; Commissioner Dewaine Shaffer said he has heard Tuesday's tax proposal was defeated by voters because it was not earmarked for a specific program; "We as commissioners felt like that was a plus for us; that way we could use the money in the area where it was needed," Shaffer said; "Evidentially the people want to know exactly where it's going."

1972

Is it legal? The question is being posed by some of the 1,474 voters who go to the polls in the morning to vote in the Cape Girardeau city and school elections, but find such difficulties as no signature forms, no ballot booths and no locked ballot boxes.

Cape Girardeau County no longer has a Civil Defense organization; instead, it has a County Disaster Planning and Operations Office, headed by a coordinator instead of a director; the County Court adopted the changes in a court order signed Monday, which supersedes a court order of 1962 under which Civil Defense operated.