Out of the past: April 4

1995

Defending the Cape Girardeau School Board decision to extend superintendent Neyland Clark's contract for one year, board president Ed Thompson says it is "in the best interests of the school district"; Clark's recent troubles center around the operation of the school business office; but according to Thompson, the board has instituted new business practices and redefined the role of business manager.

Terry Taylor and R. Ferrell Ervin are elected to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; both say their election is a first step in rebuilding confidence in the Cape Girardeau School District; and they agree the next step should be establishment of a five-year strategic plan.

1970

Russell J. Fowler, assistant postmaster at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, formally takes over as officer in charge until a permanent postmaster is named; however, that probably won't happen until the postal reform bill before Congress is acted upon.

TAMMS, Ill. -- Infiltration of gasoline into sewers from a ruptured line at a service station has been stopped, and fumes which reached a dangerous level early this week are being dispatched by an exhaust fan; the gasoline was leaking from a line between the underground tank and the pumps at a service station operated by John D. Huffman.