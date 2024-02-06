Out of the past: April 4

Defending the Cape Girardeau School Board decision to extend superintendent Neyland Clark's contract for one year, board president Ed Thompson says it is "in the best interests of the school district"; Clark's recent troubles center around the operation of the school business office; but according to Thompson, the board has instituted new business practices and redefined the role of business manager.
Terry Taylor and R. Ferrell Ervin are elected to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; both say their election is a first step in rebuilding confidence in the Cape Girardeau School District; and they agree the next step should be establishment of a five-year strategic plan.
Russell J. Fowler, assistant postmaster at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, formally takes over as officer in charge until a permanent postmaster is named; however, that probably won't happen until the postal reform bill before Congress is acted upon.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Infiltration of gasoline into sewers from a ruptured line at a service station has been stopped, and fumes which reached a dangerous level early this week are being dispatched by an exhaust fan; the gasoline was leaking from a line between the underground tank and the pumps at a service station operated by John D. Huffman.
Pfc. Robert L. Bohnsack, 21, was killed in action in German March 24, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bohnsack of Cape Girardeau, have been advised by the War Department; he was with an infantry unit of the Seventh Army and earlier had been in France.
Having reached 38.7 feet at Cape Girardeau yesterday, the Mississippi River remains stationary at that stage; river observers say, unless there is additional heavy rain, the present stage here is probably the river's approximate crest.
Easter Sunday. The weather is "blizzardy," not only denying churchgoers the privilege of showing to the best effects their Easter finery, but the cold invades orchards and early gardens, wreaking havoc with fruits and vegetables; the day is nasty, cloudy and cold, with sudden onslaughts of driving rain that eventually change to snow.
First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau goes "over the top" and is out of the debt, thanks to the offerings made this Easter day; the sum of $684.56 is donated at the two services, clearing up a note of $680.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
