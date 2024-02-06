Out of the past: April 4

1994

Southeast Missouri State University wants to offer students name-brand fast food on campus as part of a new food service contract that's being worked out; but some local restaurants are concerned about the impact such a move would have on their business.

Cape Girardeau police officer Dan Niswonger is in stable condition at Saint Francis Medical Center; he was involved in a two-vehicle accident early Saturday while on duty; the officer was southbound on North Sprigg Street near its intersection with Emerald, when he collided with a van, also southbound; Niswonger was operating one of the department's motorcycles at the time of the accident, working traffic for a running event near the Show Me Center.

1969

Meeting to reorganize last night, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education elected Gene E. Huckstep president and Mary Kasten vice president for the coming year; Huckstep is serving his sixth year on the board; Kasten has served on the board since 1961.

Plans are being perfected for a one-story brick and masonry structure, to be constructed on the west side of the new Kroger tract on west Independence Street; it will be adjacent to the Harris Motor Co.; the building will be 350 feet long and from 40 to 80 feet in depth, with provisions made to house 15 business establishments.