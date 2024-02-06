Out of the past: April 4

Southeast Missouri State University wants to offer students name-brand fast food on campus as part of a new food service contract that's being worked out; but some local restaurants are concerned about the impact such a move would have on their business.
Cape Girardeau police officer Dan Niswonger is in stable condition at Saint Francis Medical Center; he was involved in a two-vehicle accident early Saturday while on duty; the officer was southbound on North Sprigg Street near its intersection with Emerald, when he collided with a van, also southbound; Niswonger was operating one of the department's motorcycles at the time of the accident, working traffic for a running event near the Show Me Center.
Meeting to reorganize last night, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education elected Gene E. Huckstep president and Mary Kasten vice president for the coming year; Huckstep is serving his sixth year on the board; Kasten has served on the board since 1961.
Plans are being perfected for a one-story brick and masonry structure, to be constructed on the west side of the new Kroger tract on west Independence Street; it will be adjacent to the Harris Motor Co.; the building will be 350 feet long and from 40 to 80 feet in depth, with provisions made to house 15 business establishments.
Three large buses loaded with 122 Cape Girardeau County selectees left from Jackson last night for Jefferson Barracks; of this number, 48 reported for induction into the Army and Navy and 74, including about a dozen transferred to other boards, went up to take pre-induction examinations.
Dr. L.W. Hathaway of Oneonta, New York, has purchased and assumed charge of the Cape Veterinary Service, which was established a few years ago by Dr. John Nevitt; Nevitt will remain with the practice for a few months to acquaint Hathaway with the territory.
A committee of 15 men has been appointed by the County Court to formally destroy $150,000 worth of Cape Township Railroad Refunding Bonds, which have been paid off and canceled; state statutes provide that three freeholders be appointed as such committee, but the court figured that a larger committee would be more appropriate, and that the occasion should be one of rejoicing; the event will take place May 8.
Peter Deimund and son, Linder, who purchased the Morrison sand pump several months ago, say they hope to be able to supply sand in any quantity about April 21; carpenters are busy on the levee here building a boat for Deimund.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
