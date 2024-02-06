Out of the past: April 30

1998

A proposal for a new student center in the heart of campus was tabled yesterday by the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the plan, put together by student leaders and the university administration, calls for a $12.5 million renovation and expansion of Parker Hall to provide a modern student center; about $10.6 million would come through the sale of bonds; but Regent Don Dickerson, who chairs the board, suggested it could be more economical to build a bigger addition to the Student Recreation Center to house a student center.

A closed session of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education during a noon meeting Tuesday may have violated Missouri's open meetings and record law; "If it wasn't urgent and could have waited 24 hours, the school board should have posted notice and held it at a later time," said Jean Maneke, legal adviser for the Missouri Press Association; the public meeting reconvened after a 20-minute closed session, and board president Dr. Ferrell Ervin said there was no announcement regarding action taken during closed session.

1973

With the Mississippi River edging toward the long-awaited record crest of 45.6 feet predicted for tomorrow, hundreds of area flood fighters can finally look forward to another respite -- only their second this month; hundreds of volunteers who have helped sandbag soggy, battered levees and Army Corps of Engineers personnel, many of whom have been working 12-hour, seven-days-a-week shifts, apparently has paid off; the corps reports all levees in the Cape Girardeau area are holding well, despite being pounded by strong winds and tremendous waves yesterday.

Robert R.E. Lamkin, who in 1919 helped establish the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, received one of the international service organization's highest awards in ceremonies Saturday morning at the annual conference of the 40 clubs in the Southeast Missouri Rotary District; Lamkin was made a Paul Harris Fellow.