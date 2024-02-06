Out of the past: April 30

1997

State Rep. Mark Richardson resigned as House Republican leader yesterday, saying it was "bad judgment" on his part to drink and drive; the 45-year-old Richardson will remain a House member, representing Southeast Missouri's 154th District; his decision followed his weekend arrest for driving drunk on the outskirts of Jefferson City.

New floodlights enclosed in metal casings are being installed along the Mississippi River floodwall between Broadway and Independence Streets; the Downtown Merchants Association will be looking at plans for new banners during its May meeting; these are just two of the downtown improvement projects that will be funded with money provided by the annual Downtown Merchants Auction; the 10th annual auction, held recently at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, netted more than $13,000.

1972

Ron Partain, who has been music and youth director at First Baptist Church in Alexander City, Alabama, has accepted the call to hold a similar position at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; along with Partain's appointment, the pastor, the Rev. Earl Tharp, has announced the church will begin construction soon of a $300,000 youth programs building.

The new First General Baptist Church, located on Route PP, one mile south of Jackson, is dedicated at an afternoon service that features the Calvary Gospelaires and the Faithmen singing groups; pastor of the church is the Rev. Gene Langhofer, a native of Kansas.