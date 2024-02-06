Out of the past: April 30

State Rep. Mark Richardson resigned as House Republican leader yesterday, saying it was "bad judgment" on his part to drink and drive; the 45-year-old Richardson will remain a House member, representing Southeast Missouri's 154th District; his decision followed his weekend arrest for driving drunk on the outskirts of Jefferson City.
New floodlights enclosed in metal casings are being installed along the Mississippi River floodwall between Broadway and Independence Streets; the Downtown Merchants Association will be looking at plans for new banners during its May meeting; these are just two of the downtown improvement projects that will be funded with money provided by the annual Downtown Merchants Auction; the 10th annual auction, held recently at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, netted more than $13,000.
Ron Partain, who has been music and youth director at First Baptist Church in Alexander City, Alabama, has accepted the call to hold a similar position at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; along with Partain's appointment, the pastor, the Rev. Earl Tharp, has announced the church will begin construction soon of a $300,000 youth programs building.
The new First General Baptist Church, located on Route PP, one mile south of Jackson, is dedicated at an afternoon service that features the Calvary Gospelaires and the Faithmen singing groups; pastor of the church is the Rev. Gene Langhofer, a native of Kansas.
Surging past its predicted crest, the Mississippi River climbs to 38.65 feet in Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m.; available reports indicate considerable rainfall upstream puts a new question mark on the flood picture; floodwaters have crept into more Main Street businesses; the main floor in the Woolworth store is completely covered, and water has reached the floor of the Western Auto and Bahn Bros. Hardware Co. stores; the latter place is open for business, with plank walks laid upon the sidewalks to the building and down the aisles to accommodate customers; likewise, a ramp has been built over the sidewalk in front of the J.C. Penney Co. store, and business continues there.
C. Hunter Webb, 21, an employee of the Central State Foundry on South Main Street, was accidentally electrocuted last night while working at the foundry; electric wires on the molding and conditioning machine he was helping operate evidently short circuited, the current taking effect when he grasped the steel frame to move the small portable unit.
A church building fund that will be increased from time to time by donations has been started by the Christ Evangelical Church here; the money will be used to construct a new church building that will be used to construct a new church building that will be needed within a few years because of increased membership and attendance.
The executive committee of the Cape Girardeau Public Library board has employed Margaret Baugh as librarian of the city's new facility, her duties to begin May 1; Baugh is a college woman, has been a teacher, a librarian and a social worker.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.