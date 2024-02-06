Out of the past: April 30

1996

In his 37 years of gauging river stages, Andy Juden hasn't seen the Mississippi River rise as quickly as it will this week; forecasters warned yesterday the river will rise at least 12 feet in the next 72 hours; much like the sudden rains on Sunday caused widespread flash flooding, the Mississippi is expected to flood areas in Southeast Missouri just as quickly, and with little warning.

The Board of Regents will choose a new president for Southeast Missouri State University today from among two finalists rather than three; the field narrowed yesterday when Dr. William C. Merwin withdrew because he has been offered the job of president of Salisbury State University at Salisbury, Maryland; Merwin's decision means the regents will decide between Dr. Dale Nitzschke, an educational consultant in Milford, Ohio, and former president of the University of New Hampshire, and Dr. G. Warren Smith, chemistry professor and former president at Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond, Louisiana.

1971

A re-dedication to the rule of law and a recognition of the importance of change through legal procedure is the basic purpose of Law Day, Judge James A. Finch says in the morning at the State College's annual observance of Law Day; Finch, who will become chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court July 1, tells the group gathered in Rose Theater of the Language Arts Building there must be a recognition of the importance of changing those things which ought to be changed through legal procedures on the basis of informed and reasoned judgment.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Speaking to 300 persons at the 21st annual dinner meeting of the Sikeston Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes yesterday predicted the "war of economics" will overshadow the Vietnam War as the major political issue of the 1972 presidential campaign.