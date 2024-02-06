Out of the past: April 30

Few people registering to vote under the state's motor voter law voted in the April election, a survey of election reports from area counties shows; the survey shows in Cape Girardeau County, 11 of the 600 persons registered under the new law actually voted, a 1.5% turnout.
KASKASKIA ISLAND, Ill. -- The Kaskaskia Bell, knocked from its pedestal and damaged in the Great Flood of 1993, is getting a makeover; Jacques Andreani, ambassador of France to the United States, presented a $10,000 check Friday from the French Heritage Relief Committee to help restore the bell; the bell was given to Kaskaskia in 1741 by Louis XV, the king of France.
The Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and North Fountain Street, which has stood in a dilapidated condition since being heavily damaged by fire in June 1968, is formally ordered condemned by the city's building supervisor, Gerald H. Johnson; trustees of the Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, owners of the property, have 120 days to repair the structure or demolish it.
Voters in the August primary will decide whether to abolish the office of county school superintendent and will also vote on a 10-cent special levy for one year to build a new juvenile detention center; one major decision still to be made on the latter issue is where to build; the County Court favors putting the detention center on the County Farm between Jackson and Cape Girardeau.
Pvt. Joe Lawrence of Illmo, who was reported by the War Department as missing in action Dec. 24 in Belgium, is safe in a hospital in England and will return to the States as soon as he is able to travel; he was liberated from a German prisoner of war camp.
Howard Roelker, seaman first class of Cape Girardeau, arrived home yesterday on leave; he was afloat in a lifeboat for 18 days before being picked up; the rescue occurred April 15; Roelker isn't permitted to tell of the incident, and the government has not yet announced details; Roelker is with his wife and son, Ronald, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clem B. Roelker, 1022 N. Middle St.
W.D. Deevers of F.F. Braun & Brother Grocery purchases the Shawan & Voges Grocery at 505 Broadway, taking over the building as well as the stock of goods; the store will close, and the stock will be moved to the Braun store in Haarig.
P.A. Kaufmann, manager of the Western Union Telegraph Co. here, has been advised the construction of the outside plant work in connection with moving to the new location at 121 Broadway has been approved; work will be completed and the office moved on or before June 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
