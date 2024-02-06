Out of the past: April 30

Saint Francis Medical Center is planning a new "one stop" facility, combining doctors offices with medical laboratories and technology on the medical center campus; many of the details are still to come, including square footage and what services would be housed in the proposed addition; plans for expansion at Saint Francis have been criticized by the Southeast Missouri Business Group on Health.
The nearly week-long bout of severe weather that has pounded much of the region has given way to another familiar problem: flooding; the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to be back over flood stage today, less than a week after dropping below the 32-foot flood stage.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo remains quiet under the tight security of National Guardsmen, state and city police who are patrolling the tense city's streets to prevent new outbreaks of gunfire and firebombing; a company of Illinois National Guardsmen, about 175 strong, were ordered here by Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie at the request of Cairo Mayor Lee Stenzel.
Mediation with a state panel is underway in an effort to reach a contract settlement between the Missouri Utilities Co. and Local 702, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; outside workers of Missouri Utilities throughout Southeast Missouri voted April 17 to strike over wages.
With water filling in areas north of Cape Girardeau where levees have broken, the Mississippi River remains stationery here at 39.58 feet; at McClure, Illinois, thousands of state militiamen, federal troops and civilian volunteers continue to work to strengthen the levees protecting the McClure basin.
Army Lt. Pershing W. Rodgers, 25, a native of Cape Girardeau, was killed in action March 20, according to a War Department message received by his parents, now living in Paducah, Kentucky; Rodgers was in the South Pacific area and was a navigator on a bomber.
The 128th Regiment reached St. Louis yesterday and was enthusiastically welcomed, many thousands turning out to greet the returning heroes; the soldiers paraded through the streets, led by the regimental band with 12 Girardeau musicians: Harry Danks, Elmore Kassel, Chester Kassel, Carl Bledsoe, Mose Foster, Oscar Kaiser, Albert Bentley, Ernest Foster, Will Danks, Tom Danks, Leslie Patton and Billie Wilson.
William Regenhardt arrives home in the afternoon from New York, where he received his discharge from the Navy after serving in the European waters for nearly a year; Regenhardt springs a great surprise on his parents when he walks in, as they didn't know he had been discharged.
Sharon K. Sanders
