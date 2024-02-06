Out of the past: April 30

1994

Saint Francis Medical Center is planning a new "one stop" facility, combining doctors offices with medical laboratories and technology on the medical center campus; many of the details are still to come, including square footage and what services would be housed in the proposed addition; plans for expansion at Saint Francis have been criticized by the Southeast Missouri Business Group on Health.

The nearly week-long bout of severe weather that has pounded much of the region has given way to another familiar problem: flooding; the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to be back over flood stage today, less than a week after dropping below the 32-foot flood stage.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo remains quiet under the tight security of National Guardsmen, state and city police who are patrolling the tense city's streets to prevent new outbreaks of gunfire and firebombing; a company of Illinois National Guardsmen, about 175 strong, were ordered here by Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie at the request of Cairo Mayor Lee Stenzel.

Mediation with a state panel is underway in an effort to reach a contract settlement between the Missouri Utilities Co. and Local 702, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; outside workers of Missouri Utilities throughout Southeast Missouri voted April 17 to strike over wages.