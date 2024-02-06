Out of the past: April 30

Newly elected chairman of the Faculty Senate of Southeast Missouri State University, Terry Sutton, says the senate needs to address the issue of tenure; he says he and other faculty members are concerned tenure decisions are being made based more on whether instructors have published research rather than on classroom teaching.
Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approves a plan to take over operation of a gymnastics program for youth; under the plan, the university will take over Riverside Gymnastics Academy, operated by university gymnastics coach Bill Hopkins.
Chester M. Brown, a Cape Girardeau native who rose to the top of the Allied Chemical Corp., and Lynn M. Twitty, who has been superintendent of the Sikeston, Missouri, schools for 17 years, have been named winners of the State College Alumni Merit Awards for this year.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Realtors recently passed a resolution urging the City of Cape Girardeau to enforce its building codes, rather than looking to public housing for the answer in substandard housing areas; Realtors offered the city their support and help in this enforcement.
A fight breaks out shortly before noon in the railroad yards between Fornfelt and Illmo, resulting in injuries to three men serious enough to send them to a hospital for treatment; the men injured were engaged in unloading pipe from railroad freight cars to be used in the construction of the second war pipeline across Scott County.
On the eve of the expiration of the first series of meat-rationing stamps, men and women flock to Cape Girardeau stores in the afternoon on a meat- and butter-buying spree; the purchasers are attempting to use up what stamps they have remaining.
Louis Hecht, the Main Street merchant, expects soon to be in the fighting lines; he made an effort to get into the aviation service, but didn't quite measure up to the standard; so he must now take his chances in the regular service and expects to be called within the next 60 days; when he found he must go to war, he decided to sell his stock of clothes to the people who have been patronizing him this past year, rather than to a broker.
Emma Faust, the well known trained nurse, will leave Cape Girardeau on Wednesday for Fort Riley, Kansas, to enter the service as a Red Cross nurse; she has resided here the past two years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
