Out of the past: April 30

1993

Newly elected chairman of the Faculty Senate of Southeast Missouri State University, Terry Sutton, says the senate needs to address the issue of tenure; he says he and other faculty members are concerned tenure decisions are being made based more on whether instructors have published research rather than on classroom teaching.

Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approves a plan to take over operation of a gymnastics program for youth; under the plan, the university will take over Riverside Gymnastics Academy, operated by university gymnastics coach Bill Hopkins.

1968

Chester M. Brown, a Cape Girardeau native who rose to the top of the Allied Chemical Corp., and Lynn M. Twitty, who has been superintendent of the Sikeston, Missouri, schools for 17 years, have been named winners of the State College Alumni Merit Awards for this year.

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Realtors recently passed a resolution urging the City of Cape Girardeau to enforce its building codes, rather than looking to public housing for the answer in substandard housing areas; Realtors offered the city their support and help in this enforcement.