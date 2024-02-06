All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 30, 2017

Out of the past: April 30

John Gary, a drug and alcohol counselor at the Gibson Recovery Center Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been given the United to Service America organization's Diamond Award; the award is given to an individual who has overcome obstacles in his own life while also helping others...

1992

John Gary, a drug and alcohol counselor at the Gibson Recovery Center Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been given the United to Service America organization's Diamond Award; the award is given to an individual who has overcome obstacles in his own life while also helping others.

The SEMO District Fair, the fourth largest outdoor event in Missouri, is hoping to see it grow; the fair board is requesting a portion of tourism tax funds for advertising; board representatives appeared before the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board yesterday with the request. It was the fifth and final group to appear before the CVB Board this week.

1967

In an attempt to inform their members of the needs of the Saint Francis Hospital fund drive, 15 churches in the Cape Girardeau area observe "Hospital Sunday;" sermons stress the care of the sick and injured; a special insert is included with church bulletins giving information relating to the needs of the fund drive and the opportunities for giving.

Silkscreen as an art process and an avenue to creative Christian expression is the subject of a lecture-demonstration in the afternoon as the 1967 Christian Arts Festival draws to a close; Notre Dame High School serves as the site for the festival, which opened Friday evening with a program of music, drama, poetry and dance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

The names of 38 men, who make up the largest single contingent ever to go out for the Army from Cape Girardeau County, are announced by the Cape Girardeau Selective Service Board; included in the list are two volunteers from the Feb. 16 registration, Vernon H. Tinker of Cape Girardeau and Ernest E. Kight of Chaffee, Missouri.

As Cape Girardeau's part of the "I Pledge America" campaign swings into the house-to-house canvass phase, announcement is made from Washington this county's quota in the war bond drive for May will be $96,700.

1917

The grand jury goes into session in the morning for the annual investigation of the poor farm, the jail building, courthouse and possibly a criminal case or two.

Sgt. O'Rourke of the local recruiting station enlists four young men for Uncle Sam's Army; B. Geislen and O.J. Tribble of Kennett, Missouri, apply for the quartermaster corps, Ed Harvey of Dexter, Missouri, would join the aviators, and Dolph Bolin of Cape Girardeau and Chaffee, Missouri, wants in the coast artillery.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy