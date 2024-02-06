Out of the past: April 30

1992

John Gary, a drug and alcohol counselor at the Gibson Recovery Center Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been given the United to Service America organization's Diamond Award; the award is given to an individual who has overcome obstacles in his own life while also helping others.

The SEMO District Fair, the fourth largest outdoor event in Missouri, is hoping to see it grow; the fair board is requesting a portion of tourism tax funds for advertising; board representatives appeared before the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board yesterday with the request. It was the fifth and final group to appear before the CVB Board this week.

1967

In an attempt to inform their members of the needs of the Saint Francis Hospital fund drive, 15 churches in the Cape Girardeau area observe "Hospital Sunday;" sermons stress the care of the sick and injured; a special insert is included with church bulletins giving information relating to the needs of the fund drive and the opportunities for giving.

Silkscreen as an art process and an avenue to creative Christian expression is the subject of a lecture-demonstration in the afternoon as the 1967 Christian Arts Festival draws to a close; Notre Dame High School serves as the site for the festival, which opened Friday evening with a program of music, drama, poetry and dance.