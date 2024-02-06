Out of the past: April 30

John Gary, a drug and alcohol counselor at the Gibson Recovery Center Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been given the United to Service America organization's Diamond Award; the award is given to an individual who has overcome obstacles in his own life while also helping others.
The SEMO District Fair, the fourth largest outdoor event in Missouri, is hoping to see it grow; the fair board is requesting a portion of tourism tax funds for advertising; board representatives appeared before the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board yesterday with the request. It was the fifth and final group to appear before the CVB Board this week.
In an attempt to inform their members of the needs of the Saint Francis Hospital fund drive, 15 churches in the Cape Girardeau area observe "Hospital Sunday;" sermons stress the care of the sick and injured; a special insert is included with church bulletins giving information relating to the needs of the fund drive and the opportunities for giving.
Silkscreen as an art process and an avenue to creative Christian expression is the subject of a lecture-demonstration in the afternoon as the 1967 Christian Arts Festival draws to a close; Notre Dame High School serves as the site for the festival, which opened Friday evening with a program of music, drama, poetry and dance.
The names of 38 men, who make up the largest single contingent ever to go out for the Army from Cape Girardeau County, are announced by the Cape Girardeau Selective Service Board; included in the list are two volunteers from the Feb. 16 registration, Vernon H. Tinker of Cape Girardeau and Ernest E. Kight of Chaffee, Missouri.
As Cape Girardeau's part of the "I Pledge America" campaign swings into the house-to-house canvass phase, announcement is made from Washington this county's quota in the war bond drive for May will be $96,700.
The grand jury goes into session in the morning for the annual investigation of the poor farm, the jail building, courthouse and possibly a criminal case or two.
Sgt. O'Rourke of the local recruiting station enlists four young men for Uncle Sam's Army; B. Geislen and O.J. Tribble of Kennett, Missouri, apply for the quartermaster corps, Ed Harvey of Dexter, Missouri, would join the aviators, and Dolph Bolin of Cape Girardeau and Chaffee, Missouri, wants in the coast artillery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.