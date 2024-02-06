Out of the past: April 3

1999

Steve Wright of Cape Girardeau, 48, formerly a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, was killed in a car accident in Tennessee Thursday; his wife, Kathy, a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School, was seriously injured in the accident, and his son, Scott, received minor injuries; the three were traveling to South Carolina to visit an older son, Corey, who serves in the military.

After several delays and more than two years after it was destroyed by fire, a new Mississippi County courthouse is finally taking shape at the location of its predecessor in downtown Charleston; more than 100 members of the Grand Lodge of Missouri Ancient Free and Accepted Masons gather to lay the cornerstone of the new building.

1974

Two incumbents — Bradshaw Smith and Oliver A. Hope — were returned to seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council, as voters in a city election here yesterday also gave overwhelming approval for annexing two separate outlying tracts of land to the city; likewise, Jackson voters gave strong support to the annexation of approximately 1,900 acres into the city limits.

Downtown Mall, consisting of 17 shops and possibly a department store, will be constructed in downtown Cape Girardeau at the northeast corner of Main Street and Broadway; the proposed business complex was announced yesterday by Downtown Parking Inc., which will own the structure; it will be located on a parking lot owned by the corporation and the sites of the State License Bureau and the Sinclair Oil Co. service station in the 200 block of North Main; both buildings will be razed for the new construction.