Out of the past: April 3

1998

Cape Girardeau Board of Education members last night unanimously favored only one of 14 recommendations they received from school administrators, staff and patrons to reduce the operating budget for the 1998-99 school year; the school district has deficit spent in the past three fiscal years and needs to identify ways to cut about $1 million from its operating budget for the coming year; all board members last night seemed to agree the estimated $170,000 the district would save by implementing an early retirement incentive for teachers would be a positive move.

Gov. Mel Carnahan appointed Cape Girardeau resident John Tlapek to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents yesterday; Tlapek, 39, is part owner of Faz West Inc., a restaurant development corporation, and Cape Electrical Supply Inc.; he also operates Auto Tire and Parts in Cape Girardeau; he is a member of the Southeast Missouri State University President's Council, a group whose members are major financial donors to the school; Tlapek graduated from Southeast in 1981 with a bachelor of science degree in management.

1973

The untiring fight to prevent flooding Mississippi River water from topping the 18-mile flank levee of the Miller City Levee and Drainage District in Alexander County, Illinois, continues, while another private levee that protects about 5,000 acres of Big Island south of Commerce, Missouri, was topped during the night; hundreds of volunteers have been working around the clock to save the Miller City levee, including nearly 300 Southeast Missouri State University students -- residents of the Towers Complex; the predicted crest remains unchanged: 43.5 feet here on Saturday.

Ten initial members were appointed Monday to the new Cape Girardeau County Planning and Zoning committee, one from each of the townships in the county; named by the County Court were Marvin Ludwig, Gene Nitsch, Earl James, Clyde Quade, Randy Nussbaum, Daniel Stroder, Norman H. Weiss, Charles Engelhart, Jimmy Joe Below and Roy Robins; County Judge Edwin W. Sander will serve as temporary chairman, and county highway superintendent Otto W. Fluegge is automatically a member of the commission.