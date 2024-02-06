Out of the past: April 3

1996

The makeup of the Cape Girardeau City Council won't change as voters yesterday re-elected councilmen Melvin Gateley, Jack Rickard and Melvin Kasten; Gateley won re-election to a second, four-year term in Ward 5, defeating challenger Lawrence Godfrey; Rickard defeated first-time candidate Jay Purcell in Ward 3 to win a four-year term; and Kasten was unopposed for re-election to a second, four-year term in Ward 4.

Cape Girardeau voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a dozen amendments to the city charter that supporters said will bring more accountability to city government; voters said yes to council term limits, creation of an ethics commission, tax and fee limitations, and a number of measures dealing with city finances.

1971

An investigation that could lead to the prosecution of the Little River Drainage District in connection with fish kills in Southeast Missouri drainage ditches and streams is being made by water quality biologists of the Missouri Department of Conservation; it is estimated that in a ditch near Arbor, 2,900 fish 3 inches or longer were killed per mile, based on a 100-yard sample in which an actual count was made.

Legal entanglements growing out of condemnation proceedings -- and the resulting fines -- are hindering the proposed sale of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel property, Broadway and North Fountain Street, to a firm said to be planning overall improvement of the site; Montgomery Trust is apparently willing to sell and the other party is willing to buy, but not as long as there is a lawsuit pending as a result of condemnation proceedings.