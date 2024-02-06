Out of the past: April 3

1995

Neumeyer Photography is relocating in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau; Tom Neumeyer has announced plans to construct a 1,200-square-foot addition to his home at 25 S. Lorimier St.; the new structure will house the studio, darkroom and dressing rooms; a deck will surround the new addition; Neumeyer says his business has outgrown his space at 117 Independence St.

Cape Girardeau assistant city manager Doug Leslie says he won't seek the job of city manager; Leslie informs the council of his decision even as council members appear divided over how best to conduct a search to replace retiring city manager J. Ronald Fischer.

1970

Enumerators for the Cape Girardeau School District are ringing doorbells, seeking to determine how many persons between the ages of 0 and 19 live in the district; last year the total was 11,572; the enumeration is used primarily by the state as a basis for distributing textbook funds to school districts.

Teachers and administrators from the Southeast Missouri district participate in workshops relating to their particular fields, as they wind up the 94th annual Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association Convention in Cape Girardeau.