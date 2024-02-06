Out of the past: April 3

Neumeyer Photography is relocating in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau; Tom Neumeyer has announced plans to construct a 1,200-square-foot addition to his home at 25 S. Lorimier St.; the new structure will house the studio, darkroom and dressing rooms; a deck will surround the new addition; Neumeyer says his business has outgrown his space at 117 Independence St.
Cape Girardeau assistant city manager Doug Leslie says he won't seek the job of city manager; Leslie informs the council of his decision even as council members appear divided over how best to conduct a search to replace retiring city manager J. Ronald Fischer.
Enumerators for the Cape Girardeau School District are ringing doorbells, seeking to determine how many persons between the ages of 0 and 19 live in the district; last year the total was 11,572; the enumeration is used primarily by the state as a basis for distributing textbook funds to school districts.
Teachers and administrators from the Southeast Missouri district participate in workshops relating to their particular fields, as they wind up the 94th annual Southeast Missouri District Teachers Association Convention in Cape Girardeau.
Pay increases for a number of city employees, including firemen, were granted by the Cape Girardeau City Council following a lengthy discussion of municipal problems yesterday afternoon; the increases amount to $15 per month in each case.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Sgt. Arra E. Courtney, 26, has been missing in action on the Western Front since Feb. 23, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Courtney of Chaffee, have been advised; young Courtney is serving with an infantry unit assigned to the Seventh Army.
Dr. Robert F. Wichterich, a good citizen and prominent physician of Cape Girardeau for many years, died suddenly yesterday evening in his office at the rear of the Haman & Wichterich drug store; Wichterich was a native of Cape Girardeau, born March 23, 1869.
The contract for the construction of the steel span for the Sloan's Creek bridge has been let to R.I. Miller & Co., of St. Louis at $2,500; the piers of the bridge were constructed several weeks ago and are ready to receive the span when it is completed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.