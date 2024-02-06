Out of the past: April 29

1997

A spokesman for Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Co. in Fort Worth, Texas, says its priorities are cleaning up wreckage, environmental remediation and repairing damaged tracks after a freight train it owns derailed and caught fire in Cape Girardeau; 16 cars of the 24-car train derailed at about 1:20 a.m. yesterday near Lone Star Industries at 2524 S. Sprigg St., including a tanker carrying phosphoric acid.

The preferred site for a new $100 million, gas-fired combined cycle power-generation plant is Dunklin County, Missouri; the favored site is west of Glennonville, Missouri, on the east side St. Francis River; but other sites are under consideration, including a location near Essex, Missouri, between Dexter and Sikeston, Missouri, and north of the Arkansas state line near Fagus, Missouri.

1972

The Missourian's weekly column, Business and Industry in Cape Girardeau, G.D. Fronabarger, is absent from today's edition, as the business writer is hospitalized; Fronabarger was injured in an automobile accident Friday.

The Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council Crime Laboratory at State College will soon add fingerprint analysis to its arsenal of crime work, says Dr. Robert C. Briner, director of the lab; it is the only regional crime lab functioning in Missouri and handles 10 to 20 cases per month; about 90% of the workload is drug related.