Out of the past: April 29

1996

April showers bring May flowers, but they also brought flash floods, hail and rising creeks to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois yesterday; severe thunderstorms, hail and strong winds ripped through the area early Sunday evening, but no major damage was reported; no severe flooding was reported, despite the 1.26 inches of rain that fell Sunday; but rising waters coupled with sudden downpours threatened to overflow the banks of Cape La Croix, Apple and Byrd creeks in Cape Girardeau County.

Funding for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport traffic control tower soared in the Missouri House but crashed in a Senate committee; the House had included $77,000 in the 1996-97 budget to help fund the airport tower in the wake of the Federal Aviation Administration's decision no longer to fund it; but the Senate appropriations committee removed the funding from a transportation bill before it reached the Senate floor.

1971

Cape Girardeau Postmaster Russell J. Fowler confirms what had been rumored for some time: Beginning May 29, the Cape Girardeau Post Office will offer call window service for a one-hour period Saturdays, or adjusted as required to meet local needs; all first-, second- and third-class post offices in the Cape Girardeau Sectional Center will have reduced Saturday window service.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Authorities remain without explanation as to the origin of explosives, ammunition and a few homemade bombs found in an abandoned building here; a truck driver, whose vehicle was being loaded nearby, found the cache Tuesday in an unused building associated with a grain elevator and warehouse.