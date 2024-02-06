Out of the past: April 29

1995

With a few quick signatures in a lawyer's office and a $600,000 loan from the seller, the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation yesterday took title to St. Vincent's College; the action completed a transaction that began in January with a $50,000 down payment on the $700,000 purchase price; the foundation plans to turn the historic, 20-acre site into a museum and Civil War interpretive center.

Despite the rain, the Area 9 Missouri Special Olympics meet is held at the Abe Stuber Track and Field Complex.

1970

The Otahki Girl Scout Council gained a new shelter, a first aid nursing station and six new tent sites at Camp Cherokee Ridge in Wayne County, as adults in the scouting program and graduating Senior Scouts shared honors at the organization's annual appreciation dinner last night; in a special tribute, friends and co-workers contributed $2,850 to the "Mary Spitzmiller Fund" to construct a new shelter; Spitzmiller served the council as executive director 12 years.

Plans for a proposed shopping mall are being endorsed by most property owners along the two blocks of Main Street, which would be sheltered by the sprawling structures; but the question of how adequate fire protection could be furnished to Main Street stores was raised by Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Carl J. Lewis.