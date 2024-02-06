Out of the past: April 29

1994

Larry Dowdy, the executive vice president of Little River Drainage District, says his group isn't opposed to having a gambling boat on the Diversion Channel, as long as the project wouldn't damage a levee; several companies seeking to place a gambling boat in Scott City have talked with the district's board of supervisors about using the channel.

For the second day in a row, severe thunderstorms packing high winds, hail and heavy rain lashed parts of Southeast Missouri yesterday afternoon and evening, causing property damage and power outages; in Cape Girardeau lightning struck the roof of May Greene School, causing damage to the southeast corner of a parapet wall along the outside of the building.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie orders a company of National Guardsmen to Cairo, where some firemen and supporting police officers were driven away from a fire last night by what a witness described as a "withering blast of gunfire."

Lt. Col. James R. Crites, a Cape Girardeau optometrist and commander of the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Missouri National Guard here, will represent the Missouri Department of the American Legion on June 6, when he attends the dedication by the National Guard Association of a monument on Omaha Beach, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Allied Landing at Normandy.