Out of the past: April 29

1992

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is recommending a number of fee increases aimed at making city recreation programs operate nearly "in the black"; the board yesterday rejected only a few of the fee changes for about 85 programs and activities.

Two encores will be back at Riverfest '92 from last year's annual celebration; the Spirit of St. Charles riverboat will again cruise to the Cape Girardeau riverfront June 12-13, offering excursions throughout the weekend; also returning to the main entertainment stage will be Yesterday the Beatles.

1967

Members of Lions Clubs from over District 26-D and their wives are registering for the annual district Lions Club convention to be held at the Cape Girardeau County Club this evening and Sunday; more than 300 people are expected to attend.

Jesse A. Holmes, assistant superintendent of schools at Illmo-Scott City, has been selected by the Illmo-Scott City Board of Education as the new superintendent of schools; he will fill the vacancy created by the retirement July 1 of superintendent A.W. Wright.