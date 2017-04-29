Out of the past: April 29

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is recommending a number of fee increases aimed at making city recreation programs operate nearly "in the black"; the board yesterday rejected only a few of the fee changes for about 85 programs and activities.
Two encores will be back at Riverfest '92 from last year's annual celebration; the Spirit of St. Charles riverboat will again cruise to the Cape Girardeau riverfront June 12-13, offering excursions throughout the weekend; also returning to the main entertainment stage will be Yesterday the Beatles.
Members of Lions Clubs from over District 26-D and their wives are registering for the annual district Lions Club convention to be held at the Cape Girardeau County Club this evening and Sunday; more than 300 people are expected to attend.
Jesse A. Holmes, assistant superintendent of schools at Illmo-Scott City, has been selected by the Illmo-Scott City Board of Education as the new superintendent of schools; he will fill the vacancy created by the retirement July 1 of superintendent A.W. Wright.
Cape Girardeau public school teachers, who will administer the sugar-rationing program next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, are made acquainted with its intricacies in a conference with D.M. Scivally and J.H. Logan, members of the Cape County Rationing Board, at Central High School.
Gebhard Martin Jr., manager of the Martin Bakery at Illmo, announces the business will close; his father, Gebhard Martin, started the bakery in Fornfelt on April 29, 1916, moving it to Illmo in March 1917; Martin says his decision to close is due chiefly to the scarcity of sugar and the mounting costs of other products.
The Rev. Trigg A.M. Thomas, an evangelist, starts a revival at the Presbyterian church in the morning; he intends to "shake up" the membership of the church and perhaps add a few new members to the fold; it is the first revival the staid old church has undertaken in years.
Burglars early in the morning smash one of the plate glass windows out of Joe Haas' saloon in Haarig and help themselves to several bottles of whiskey which had been on display there; after stealing the whiskey, the robbers go to the Bollinger restaurant, a little over a block away, and partake of a square meal; Bollinger had two large chickens cooked, as well as other items, all of which are stolen.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.