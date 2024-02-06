Out of the past: April 28

1999

Three Scott City students were suspended yesterday and a fourth is under investigation after separate incidents involving threats against a fellow student, a teacher and the school itself; the first incident began Monday when the Scott County Sheriff’s Office notified Scott City police that a student was told she would be killed if she came to Scott City High School on Tuesday; a 16-year-old male was taken into custody just after school opened Tuesday; three other males ages 15 and 16 were taken into custody at the school Tuesday and were suspended; one left a false bomb threat on his desk, another took a bullet to school, and the third threatened a teacher that she could be the first one shot in a school shooting, according to police.

While many Southeast Missouri residents oppose the use of ground troops in Kosovo, President Clinton has asked for more than 33,000 reservists to report to active duty; there were no Missouri troops called to active duty.

1974

The First Baptist Church of Jackson will observe its sesquicentennial — its 150th anniversary — with services starting Tuesday night and continuing through May 5; five former pastors will speak in various services along with other guest speakers; present pastor of the church is the Rev. W. Harry Hunt, who has been serving the church since Jan. 1, 1963, longer than any pastor since the year 1900.

Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Wille, who came to Cape Girardeau in May 1973 from Jackson and have been operating Wille’s Bakery at 401 S. West End Blvd., have purchased a building at 1001 Independence St. from Emil Steinborn, have remodeled it and will open the transferred business in this new location tomorrow; the property, which once served as a garage, has around 1,500 square feet of floor space.