Out of the past: April 28

1998

Venture Stores Inc. has announced plans to sell and assign leases on most of its stores and other real estate to Kimco Realty Corp.; under terms of the agreement, Kimco will acquire lease rights to 89 Venture properties; at this point in the negotiations, the future of Venture as an anchor store at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is not known; it could become a Kmart store, a retail outlet for one of the other Kimco clients, or it could close.

A leaky septic tank may prompt Cape Girardeau to force homeowners along a stretch of Perryville Road to form a sewer district; the tank at the home at 2932 Perryville Road has been leaking for several years, but the situation became worse after a lateral line of the tank was severed April 1 by a contractor during the reconstruction of Perryville Road; for Jewell and Marilyn Cox, who live across the street on Evergreen, the leaking tank means raw sewage is running across their property and into a natural stream.

1973

This is the big weekend that should tell whether all of the hard work of more than a month to maintain soggy levees in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois has been enough to hold back the biggest Mississippi River flood crests of them all; with the flood fight lost at historic Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, where the levee was topped early yesterday, attention now centers on Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and on Miller City, McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

St. Louis’ football Cardinals won’t be coming to Cape Girardeau, nor will they go to Rolla, Missouri; an agreement was reached yesterday between the Big Red and Illinois State University for the Cardinals to conduct their summer training camp at the Normal-Bloomington campus, about 150 miles northeast of St. Louis.