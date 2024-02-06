Out of the past: April 28

1996

Footings are being poured for the Osage Park Community Center, which city fathers hope will come to symbolize Cape Girardeau, much the way the Show Me Center and the Arena Building do; the 33,728-square-foot building along North Kingshighway, which should open in October or November, will boost conventions and recreation.

The longest-serving district defender in Missouri will leave the public defender's office for the last time Tuesday after almost 19 years on the job; Gary Robbins was hired July 1, 1977, as the first public defender in the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger counties judicial circuit, working in Jackson; more than 25 assistant public defenders later, Robbins is resigning as district defender to become a legal adviser with the Missouri Division of Workers Compensation in Cape Girardeau.

1971

ST. MARYS, Mo. -- Chester, Illinois, city officials haven't replied to a request by Missouri Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff that they inform him whether or not the Chester bridge could be made toll free and transferred to the states of Missouri and Illinois; the St. Marys Republican had requested the city furnish him a reply before April 23 so his attorney could prepare for a June 15 hearing in St. Louis.

Cape Girardeau Jaycees announce they will sponsor a big, two-day Fourth of July picnic this year, including a parade on July 3 from Capaha Park through the downtown area; the celebration, tied in with Missouri's sesquicentennial observance, will include all the traditional activities Girardeans came to expect from the annual American Legion Post 63 picnic, plus a little more.