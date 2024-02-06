Out of the past: April 28

1995

With Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones smiling like a proud father, Cape Girardeau's newly appointed school board members -- Harry Rediger, Bob Blank and Dr. C. John Ritter -- received congratulations yesterday; the three are sworn in today at a noon meeting at the school board conference room.

Southeast Missouri State University will eliminate its little-used bowling alley in the University Center and move its textbook services into that space; the Board of Regents approved the move Wednesday.

1970

Frank W. Lewis of Cape Girardeau is in Jefferson City to file on the Democratic ticket for representative from District 155, which includes most of Cape Girardeau; Lewis, who operates Wimpy's Restaurant at U.S. 61 and Cape Rock Drive, will run unopposed in the August primary, unless there should be another late filing today.

Census director Byron W. Mercer says the count in this district should be completed by tomorrow, the original target date; the count has seen few problems, save for last week's heavy rain, which left some rural roads water covered and put enumerators behind schedule.