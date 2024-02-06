Out of the past: April 27

The 150th anniversary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod is celebrated at regular worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Frederick St.; the synod was founded in 1847, when 12 pastors representing 14 congregations met at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chicago.
During the morning worship services at Centenary United Methodist Church, a newly purchased, three-octave set of Suzuki hand chimes are dedicated; they were purchased through the Eva Rust Memorial Fund with the idea of forming the Centenary Children's Chime Choir; the choir plays the chimes for the first time during today's services.
Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison wants so-called uncommitted delegates elected so he can make power plays at the district and state Democratic party conventions and perhaps even at the national convention, say some influential Southeast Missouri Democrats; they believe Burlison is seeking delegates committed to himself, because he wants to be a delegate to the presidential nominating convention at Miami Beach, Florida, in July; Burlison's "meddling" -- as one party chief called it -- in ward and township caucuses has given rise to a talk of a "dump Burlison" movement.
A $100,000 fund drive to provide needed facilities at Camp Cherokee Ridge, the Otahki Girl Scout Council's established camp in Wayne County, Missouri, got off to an enthusiastic start last night at the annual council appreciation dinner; needs of the camp include a kitchen and dining hall, additional tent platforms, two unit houses, a boat dock, canoe racks, a swimming pool and an extension of water and road systems.
The Rev. Earl C. Fisher of Lilbourn, Missouri, has accepted the pastorate at Church of God Mission in Cape Girardeau, having filled the pulpit the last three weeks following the resignation of the Rev. J.L. Hatchel; the latter has accepted a pastorate in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Taking advantage of perfect weather and with a yen for a thrill, an estimated 10,000 spectators converge on Harris Field and the area to witness an hour of thrilling battle maneuvers staged by Navy and Marine Corps pilots from the Naval Air Station, Lambert Field; the crowd attending the air show is so large it completely blocks traffic for miles on Highway 61 and fills the airfield.
With the continued fall of Mississippi River floodwaters, railroad service at Cape Girardeau is near normal; St. Louis trains arrived here yesterday only a few minutes late; the two motor trains, the Poplar Bluff and Hayti, Missouri, Frisco trains, are still being brought in by steam engines from Chaffee, Missouri, over the flooded tracks near Ranney's Switch, but water there is going down rapidly; train service to Illmo and Commerce, Missouri, is still suspended by the Frisco.
A radio broadcasting station, with a range of 200 miles, is to be established at the Teachers College here to give radio service to the high schools in this district; equipment will be in place for the opening of school in September.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
