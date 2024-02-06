Out of the past: April 27

1997

The 150th anniversary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod is celebrated at regular worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Frederick St.; the synod was founded in 1847, when 12 pastors representing 14 congregations met at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chicago.

During the morning worship services at Centenary United Methodist Church, a newly purchased, three-octave set of Suzuki hand chimes are dedicated; they were purchased through the Eva Rust Memorial Fund with the idea of forming the Centenary Children's Chime Choir; the choir plays the chimes for the first time during today's services.

1972

Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison wants so-called uncommitted delegates elected so he can make power plays at the district and state Democratic party conventions and perhaps even at the national convention, say some influential Southeast Missouri Democrats; they believe Burlison is seeking delegates committed to himself, because he wants to be a delegate to the presidential nominating convention at Miami Beach, Florida, in July; Burlison's "meddling" -- as one party chief called it -- in ward and township caucuses has given rise to a talk of a "dump Burlison" movement.

A $100,000 fund drive to provide needed facilities at Camp Cherokee Ridge, the Otahki Girl Scout Council's established camp in Wayne County, Missouri, got off to an enthusiastic start last night at the annual council appreciation dinner; needs of the camp include a kitchen and dining hall, additional tent platforms, two unit houses, a boat dock, canoe racks, a swimming pool and an extension of water and road systems.