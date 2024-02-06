Out of the past: April 27

1996

The Rev. Don Stephens began his new ministry at Red Star Baptist Church recently; he was ordained in 1979 and has been involved in radio ministry since 1982; a native of St. Louis, Stephens was reared and graduated from high school in Advance, Missouri.

One-hundred-fifty miles of Southeast Missouri beauty and history beckon visitors to this weekend's sixth annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive; the self-conducted tour, sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Regional History, is an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to celebrate spring while learning about the area's history and enjoying community events -- all in the space of a single weekend; this year's tour is shorter than in the past because the western communities of Sedgewickville, Patton and Marquand decided not to participate.

1971

A former Missouri Highway Patrol trooper, Larry L. Strayhorn, was sworn into the office of deputy U.S. marshal in St. Louis yesterday; Strayhorn, 37, was a state trooper nine years under Troop E headquarters at Poplar Bluff; he was assigned to the patrol's Cape Girardeau Zone most of that time.

Adults working in the scouting program and graduating Senior Scouts share honors in the evening when the Otahki Girl Scout Council holds its annual recognition dinner at the Arena Building; tentative plans are revealed for construction of a dinning lodge and swimming pool at the organization's established camp in Wayne County, Missouri, Camp Cherokee Ridge.