Out of the past: April 27

The Rev. Don Stephens began his new ministry at Red Star Baptist Church recently; he was ordained in 1979 and has been involved in radio ministry since 1982; a native of St. Louis, Stephens was reared and graduated from high school in Advance, Missouri.
One-hundred-fifty miles of Southeast Missouri beauty and history beckon visitors to this weekend's sixth annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive; the self-conducted tour, sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Regional History, is an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to celebrate spring while learning about the area's history and enjoying community events -- all in the space of a single weekend; this year's tour is shorter than in the past because the western communities of Sedgewickville, Patton and Marquand decided not to participate.
A former Missouri Highway Patrol trooper, Larry L. Strayhorn, was sworn into the office of deputy U.S. marshal in St. Louis yesterday; Strayhorn, 37, was a state trooper nine years under Troop E headquarters at Poplar Bluff; he was assigned to the patrol's Cape Girardeau Zone most of that time.
Adults working in the scouting program and graduating Senior Scouts share honors in the evening when the Otahki Girl Scout Council holds its annual recognition dinner at the Arena Building; tentative plans are revealed for construction of a dinning lodge and swimming pool at the organization's established camp in Wayne County, Missouri, Camp Cherokee Ridge.
A beer shortage here will continue at its present status for probably another 30 days, distributors have been told by breweries; the reason: The government is continuing heavy shipments of grain abroad to relieve the severe food shortage which, in many countries, has reached a state of emergency; right now, beer deliveries in Cape Girardeau and other district towns average about 50% of normal, meaning that beer drinkers have been forced to cut their consumption in half.
Burglars who knocked off the combination knob to the safe took approximately $300 in cash and several small checks from the office of Supt. M.V. Smith in the Delta High School building last night; the money represented funds held by various school groups and kept in the superintendent's office for safety.
Mayor H.H. Haas is in receipt of a letter from James Bertram, secretary of the Carnegie Corporation, saying the board of directors decided to increase the corporation's gift for a Carnegie library here from $20,000 to $25,000, providing the women of Cape Girardeau pay $5,000 toward a $30,000 building; this is the first definite pledge made by the corporation; it virtually means the construction of a handsome library here without further delay.
The heavy rains of the past few days have swollen the streams in the north end of the state to such an extent that trains are having difficulty getting through; the rains have also brought quite a rise for the Mississippi River, the stage here in the morning showing more than a foot over yesterday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
