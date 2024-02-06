Out of the past: April 27

1994

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education hires Dan Tallent to be the new Cape Girardeau Central High School principal; the board also hires Timothy L. Niggle to fill the position of director of human resources.

Clarence Bahner, an employee of Schearf Plumbing of Cape Girardeau, is left rubbing his head after the dirt walls of a sewer trench collapse on him while installing a sewer line at 2517 Saddleridge; Bahner, who is left buried up to his waist, is rescued by his boss, Jim Schearf, and two Union Electric Co. employees; he is shaken but unhurt.

1969

Ben F. Jutzi, director of development for the international Lutheran Laymen League in the area of Houston, Texas, is the keynote speaker in the afternoon at the 10th anniversary rally of the Cape Area L.L.L. at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville.

Over 400 children participated in the annual Breakfast and Evening Optimist clubs' bicycle safety check held yesterday at five different locations throughout Cape Girardeau; a spokesman for the clubs says this year's turnout was the largest ever recorded.