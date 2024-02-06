Out of the past: April 26

1998

One hundred thirty five years ago today, Confederate and Union troops squared off in the Battle of Cape Girardeau; by most standards, it wasn't really much of a battle, says Dr. Frank Nickell, director of the Regional History Center at Southeast Missouri State University; Confederate troops commanded by Gen. John S. Marmaduke advanced from Jackson, while Union troops were dispatched from the forts in the city and from Brig. Gen. John H. McNeil's headquarters at Bloomfield, Missouri; they met Sunday, April 26, 1863, near what is now Broadway and Caruthers; by most accounts, the battle started at about 10 a.m. on the Jackson Road and ended at about 3 that afternoon, with the Confederates retreating in defeat.

Five Southeast Missouri State University graduates have been selected as recipients of the 1998 Young Alumni Merit Award; the awards will be presented at spring commencement May 16 in the Show Me Center; honorees are Tonya Schrader Buttry of Jackson, Cindy Gannon and Cord Polen of Cape Girardeau, Bonnie Rauls of St. Louis and Paula Hemminghaus Schwartz of St. Peters, Missouri.

1973

The fast-rising Mississippi River tops the record level at Cape Girardeau, as it continues to climb toward a predicted 45-foot flood crest Sunday; the river gauge here goes to a stage of 43.2 feet between 8 and 9 in the morning, breaking the previous record of 43.17 feet set April 7.

An enthusiastic 1973 outlook for the Otahki Girl Scout Council was shared by adult volunteers working in the scouting program and graduating Senior Scouts, when the council held its annual appreciation dinner last night at the Masonic Temple; the Thank Badge, the highest award given to adults working with scouting, was presented to Mrs. Burwell Fox Jr. of Cape Girardeau and to Mrs. Calvin Phillips of Jackson.